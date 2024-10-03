Tactical Communication Market to Surge to $46.55 Billion Globally by 2031, with an 8.71% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Tactical Communication Market Share

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Tactical Communication Market ," The tactical communication market size was valued at $20.05 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $46.55 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.71% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Technological breakthroughs such as ear canal earphone production, passive and active noise cancellation equipment, and improved communication technologies boost the growth of the global tactical communication market. Moreover, integration of military SATCOM in defense communications, technological breakthroughs in network-based warfare and satellite communications, and the rise in demand for land communication systems aid the global market growth. Nonetheless, low bandwidth for communications and scarcity of semiconductors are some of the factors that can impede the growth of the market across the globe. However, integration of tactical communications software and smartphones and increase in government spending on military applications are projected to create new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.In addition, the tactical communication market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increase in investments toward integration of advanced battlefield technologies and growth in demand for network-centric warfare and satellite-based communication. Also, surge in number of projects associated with improving public safety in the developing economies, growth in technological advancements in regard to the miniaturization of the technology, rise in incidences of criminal activities and terrorism and rise in focus toward national safety and safeguarding the soldiers are expected to further aggravate the growth of the market. Furthermore, the companies operating in the tactical communication market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in April 2021, Northrop Grumman Corporation entered into partnership with U.S. Space Force's (USSF) Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) to proceed with its ongoing Protected Tactical SATCOM (PTS) Rapid Prototype program, with a flight demonstration of the company's PTS payload set to occur in 2024.

The hardware segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2031

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, the hardware segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global tactical communication market share . Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to a rise in the production of advanced hardware components in the system. In addition, the key players operating in the industry have been developing new systems such as RADAR, LiDAR, sensors, and scanners which help in effectively establishing communication. This is predicted to lead to segmental growth over the forecast timeframe. However, the software segment is predicted to register the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝟏𝟎.𝟖% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental growth can be credited to the growing trend of advanced communication systems to be used in a slew of industries such as the aviation industry and automobile industry. This will lead to the growth of the segment.The VHF/UHF/L-Band segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031𝐎𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, the VHF/UHF/L-Band segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing one-third of the global tactical communication market share. The segmental expansion over the forecast timeline can be attributed to the ability of VHF/UHF/L-Band in offering voice communication between ground stations and aircraft. The VHF & UHF antennas are suitable for line-of-sight solutions that provide high-end accuracy. The demand for UHF bands is expected to grow, owing to their ability to provide in-flight radio communications and television broadcasting. However, the SATCOM segment is projected to record the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟏𝟏.𝟓𝟗% in 2031. The growth of the segment can be credited to the ability of SATCOM in offering mission updates to military aircraft. Moreover, SATCOM provides beyond line-of-sight communications, which can cover one-third of the earth or more on a single satellite. The report also provides an overall analysis of the segments such as the HF Communication segment and Data Link segment.The command & control segment to dominate the global market by 2031𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the command & control segment contributed to the major share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market share. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its ability in enabling efficient directions during the war period through proper designing of the interconnection between integrated systems. The increasing concern over border security along with the rise in global terrorism provides the large potential for command and control within a military system will further boost the segmental surge. Nonetheless, the routine operations segment is expected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟏% during the forecast period. The segmental growth can be credited to a huge demand for advanced communication systems across various activities.North America to maintain global market domination over 2022-2031𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America contributed notably toward the global tactical communication market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global market share in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the massive use of tactical communication tools as key components of remote sensing, communications systems, and GPS systems in countries such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟐𝟔% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in regional conflicts paving way for demand for modern military aircraft communication avionics for combat applications. Military aircraft communication is also used for other purposes, such as humanitarian aid, troop transportation, rescue operations during natural disasters, and supplying logistics to forward bases, which also contributes to the regional market growth.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09640 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬ASELSAN A.S.BAE Systems Plc.Cobham Ltd.Curtiss-WrightDatron World CommunicationsGeneral Dynamics CorporationHanwha GroupHuneed TechnologiesIridium Communications Inc.L3Harris Technologies, Inc.Lockheed Martin CorporationNorthrop Grumman CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationRohde & SchwarzThales Group, UltraViasat, Inc.The report analyzes these key players in the global tactical communication market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-aircraft-communication-avionics-market-A09335 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/man-portable-military-communication-systems-market-A13466 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/marine-navigation-and-communication-system-market-A10730 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

