Non-Medical Biomimetic Robot Market is Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 12.62 Billion at a CAGR of 24.8% by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Due to its Several Advantages, Non-Medical Biomimetic Drones Benefit Consumer, Business, and Defense Sectors

Rockville, MD , Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Non-Medical Biomimetic Robot Market is analyzed to reach a worth of US$ 1.38 billion in 2024. Worldwide sales of non-medical biomimetic robots are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2024 to 2034.



The importance of biomimetic drones is gradually increasing because of the quick development of several airborne technologies. Biomimetic drones are also benefiting the consumer, business, and defense sectors and have several advantages. Biomimicry drones are primarily used for site monitoring and inspection in the commercial sector, which is leading to a growth in the size of the non-medical biomimetic robot market. These robots mimic common animals such as birds to deceive enemy fire or draw attention to themselves so that human soldiers move more deftly.

Under certain circumstances, it is necessary to transport supplies, ammunition, and equipment over rough terrain that is challenging for conventional vehicles. These tasks become easier using these biomimetic robots, which imitate pack animals such as dogs or mules.

Key Takeaway from Market Study:

The market of non-medical biomimetic robots is evaluated to reach a value of US$ 12.62 billion by 2034.

East Asia is approximated to capture a market share of 42.8% in 2024.

Global sales of non-medical biomimetic robots in the defense sector is evaluated to rise at a CAGR of 24.5% to reach US$ 1.35 billion by 2034-end.

Sales of non-medical biomimetic robots in Japan are projected to rise at a CAGR of 24.8% through 2034.

India is analyzed to account for a share of 36.9% of the South Asia & Pacific market revenue by 2034.

The market in East Asia is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2024 to 2034.

“Robots are used in psychological warfare to disorient enemy forces, which is creating prospects for developers of non-medical biomimetic robots,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in Non-Medical Biomimetic Robot Market:

KUKA AG; ABB Group; Boston Dynamics; Festo Group; Fanuc, DJI; Incoss; Agility Robotics; XITM (Bionic Bird); Festo Group; Vincross Inc.; Agility Robotics; XITM (Bionic bird); The University of California; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; AeroVironment, Inc.; Cheetah Robot.

Military Industry's High Demand for Automation and Advanced Robotics Driving Non-Medical Biomimetic Robot Sales:

Worldwide sales of non-medical biomimetic robots are increasing at a noteworthy pace due to the defense sector's high demand for automation and sophisticated robots. In addition to using non-medical biomimetic robots for surveillance, the military industry also uses them for logistics, helping soldiers who are hauling heavy weaponry. This increases efficiency and saves a significant amount of energy, making it a popular factor creating traction in the global market.

Non-Medical Biomimetic Robot Industry News:

March 2024: A research team led by Prof. FAN Zhiyong from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) made a significant advancement in the robotics field with the development of biomimetic olfactory chips (BOC). The biomimetic olfactory chips (BOCs), developed by Prof Fan and his colleagues, are a breakthrough advancement in the field of artificial scent sensing. Because these tiny chips are designed to mimic the way that animals and people detect scents, they are more accurate and efficient than previous artificial olfaction systems.

In February 2024, researchers from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics (NUAA) in China unveiled a new robot designed to enhance current rover models' ability to traverse the challenging terrain of Mars. The robot was inspired by lizards. Made of 3D-printed plastic, this inventive four-legged robot accurately mimics the distinct creeping movement of a desert lizard.

In June 2022, researchers from the Institute of AI and Fundamental Interactions (IAIFI) and the Improbable AI Lab at MIT (part of CSAIL) developed a model-free reinforcement learning system and made progress on a robotic Mini Cheetah. The previous record for the fastest run ever was surpassed by the cheetah. With a top speed of 3.9 m/s, the Mini Cheetah exceeded the speed of the average person. The controller is fully end-to-end; it translates IMU data and joint encoder into joint commands immediately, without the need for any additional state estimation or control subsystems. In contrast to previous attempts at agile movement, the design is very simple, even if it displays a wide range of behaviours.



More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the non-medical biomimetic robot market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the non-medical biomimetic robot market based on type (autonomous, remote control), end-use industry (government, defense, research institutions, industrial, oil & gas, water treatment, building & construction, mining, warehouse & distribution, automotive, chemicals & materials, commercial, individual/educational/ entertainment), by application (inspection, warehouse & logistics, surveillance, material handling, manufacturing, personal use & home assistance), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of Non-Medical Biomimetic Robot Market Research:

By Type : Autonomous Remote Control

By End-Use Industry : Government Defense Research Institutions Industrial Oil & Gas Water Treatment Building & Construction Mining Warehouse & Distribution Automotive Chemicals & Materials Commercial Individual/Educational/ Entertainment

By Application : Inspection Warehouse & Logistics Surveillance Material handling Manufacturing Personal Use & Home Assistance



