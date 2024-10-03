By 2034, the Global Value of the Dietary Supplement Market is Expected to Reach Exceed 170.1 billion U.S. Dollars: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising prevalence of chronic disorders, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, and the busy lifestyles and resultant changes in dietary patterns of consumers are among the key factors driving consumption worldwide. The United States dietary supplement market is expected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR through 2034, with the country projected to hold a 34% market share in 2024, presenting new opportunities for manufacturers.

NEWARK, DEL, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global dietary supplement market is projected to reach a value of USD 74.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 170.1 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period.



Consumers these days genuinely care about their well-being. This apparent pattern highlights an increased consciousness of one's own well-being and an active approach to preserving it.

Preventive care is becoming a more important part of everyday life for people who care about their health. In fact, the market for dietary supplements is seeing significant growth as a result of the broader health and wellness trend.

Weight management supplements are becoming more and more popular as people struggle with obesity and search for healthier ways to reduce their weight. The proactive health mindset that people are embracing is increasing the demand for dietary supplements.

Key Market Trends:

Probiotics and Prebiotics Demand: Rising consumer focus on digestive health is boosting the demand for probiotics and prebiotics. Regulatory Changes: Evolving food laws by government agencies are anticipated to impact product claims and labeling standards. Sports Nutrition Growth: Increasing demand for sports nutrition supplements, driven by bodybuilders and athletes seeking enhanced endurance and strength. Nutritional Awareness Campaigns: Efforts by government NGOs and private organizations to promote the benefits of vitamin and mineral supplements. Natural Health Supplements: A growing preference for natural supplements among sports enthusiasts, aimed at reducing wear and tear, improving muscular strength, and boosting energy levels.



Drivers and Opportunities of the Dietary Supplement Market

1. Growing Health Awareness:

Consumers are increasingly aware of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, leading to a surge in demand for dietary supplements. This is driven by a desire to prevent health issues and improve overall well-being.

2. Aging Population:

The global aging population, particularly in developed countries, is boosting the demand for supplements aimed at improving longevity, bone health, cognitive function, and immunity.

3. Increasing Focus on Preventative Healthcare:

The shift toward preventive healthcare has encouraged the use of dietary supplements as a proactive measure to maintain health and prevent chronic diseases.

4. Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases:

The rise in chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity has fueled the consumption of dietary supplements as a means to manage or reduce health risks.

5. Expanding E-Commerce Sector:

The growth of online retail platforms offers consumers easy access to a wide variety of dietary supplements, increasing their availability and fostering market growth.

6. Innovation in Product Offerings:

Advancements in supplement formulation, including personalized and plant-based supplements, attract health-conscious consumers looking for targeted or natural solutions.





Key Takeaways from the Dietary Supplement Market Report

The global dietary supplement market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 170.1 billion by 2034.

is expected to reach a valuation of by 2034. Global demand for dietary supplements will likely soar at a 9.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on form, the soft gel (capsule) segment is anticipated to expand significantly by generating a share of 35.8% in 2024.

in 2024. Australia's dietary supplement industry will likely expand at a steady CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. China is expected to showcase a considerable CAGR of around 7.8% in the evaluation period.



"Sales of nutritional, herbal, and vitamin supplements have increased significantly. Along with the established enterprises, a number of new ones have entered this industry in tandem with this increase. These producers are all actively looking for new ways to reach large consumer bases," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR United States 6.7% Germany 5.6% China 7.8% Australia 8.4%

The dairy supplement market is characterized by intense competition among key players. They are vying for high market shares through innovations in product formulations, marketing strategies, and expanding product portfolios.

They aim to meet the growing demand for nutritional enhancements and functional dairy-based products. Competitive assessments in this market emphasize continual research & development, quality control, and strategic collaborations to capture consumer attention amid evolving health trends and preferences.

For instance,

BioAdaptives Inc. , a well-known producer and distributor of cutting-edge, sustainable dietary supplements, announced the opening of a dedicated research and development Food Lab in January 2024 . Its goal is to provide healthy powder goods and snacks that can be fed to both people and animals.

, a well-known producer and distributor of cutting-edge, sustainable dietary supplements, announced the opening of a dedicated research and development Food Lab in . Its goal is to provide healthy powder goods and snacks that can be fed to both people and animals. In December 2023, O Positiv, a well-known supplement brand, increased its reach by launching its goods on Target.com and in over 250 Target locations nationwide. The company introduced FLO PMS Capsules & Gummies, MENO Menopause Capsules & Gummies, and URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules.

Following key dietary supplement manufacturers listed in the report:

BASF SE

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Glanbia Plc

Royal DSM N.V.

Now Health Group, Inc.

Herbalife International

Amway Corp.

ADM

Arkopharma

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Ayanda

Other

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global dietary supplement market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the dietary supplement market based on form (soft gel (capsule), gummies, powders, liquid, bars, and others), ingredients (vitamins, minerals, botanical supplements, amino acid, and others), sales channel (store-based retailing and online retailing), application (weight management, immune & digestive health, general health, heart health, sports nutrition, brain/mental health, bone & joint health, and others), and regions.

Dietary Supplement Market Outlook by Category

By Form:

Soft Gel (Capsule)

Gummies

Powders

Liquid

Bars

Others

By Ingredients:

Vitamin

Minerals

Botanical Supplements

Amino Acid

Others



By Application:

Weight Management

Immune & Digestive Health

General Health

Heart Health

Sports Nutrition

Brain/Mental Health

Bone & Joint Health

Others

By End-user:

Children

Women

Men



By Sales Channel:

Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Conventional Stores Drug Stores & Pharmacies Other Retailers

Online Retailing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



German Translation

Laut Future Market Insights (FMI) wird der globale Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich einen Wert von 74,3 Mrd. USD erreichen und bis 2034 voraussichtlich auf 170,1 Mrd. USD anwachsen, mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 9,5 % im Prognosezeitraum.

Den Verbrauchern liegt ihr Wohlbefinden heutzutage wirklich am Herzen. Dieses scheinbare Muster zeigt ein gesteigertes Bewusstsein für das eigene Wohlbefinden und eine aktive Herangehensweise an dessen Bewahrung.

Vorsorge wird für Menschen, die sich um ihre Gesundheit kümmern, zu einem immer wichtigeren Bestandteil des Alltags. Tatsächlich verzeichnet der Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel aufgrund des breiteren Gesundheits- und Wellnesstrends ein erhebliches Wachstum.

Nahrungsergänzungsmittel zur Gewichtskontrolle werden immer beliebter, da Menschen mit Fettleibigkeit zu kämpfen haben und nach gesünderen Wegen suchen, ihr Gewicht zu reduzieren. Die proaktive Gesundheitsmentalität, die sich die Menschen zu eigen machen, erhöht die Nachfrage nach Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln.

Wichtige Markttrends:

1. Nachfrage nach Probiotika und Präbiotika: Der zunehmende Fokus der Verbraucher auf die Gesundheit des Verdauungssystems steigert die Nachfrage nach Probiotika und Präbiotika.

2. Regulatorische Änderungen: Es wird erwartet, dass sich die sich entwickelnden Lebensmittelgesetze der Regierungsbehörden auf Produktaussagen und Kennzeichnungsstandards auswirken werden.

3. Wachstum der Sporternährung: Steigende Nachfrage nach Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln für Sporternährung, angetrieben von Bodybuildern und Athleten, die nach verbesserter Ausdauer und Kraft suchen.

4. Kampagnen zur Sensibilisierung für Ernährung: Bemühungen von staatlichen NGOs und privaten Organisationen, die Vorteile von Vitamin- und Mineralstoffpräparaten zu fördern.

5. Natürliche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel: Eine wachsende Vorliebe für natürliche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel unter Sportbegeisterten, die darauf abzielen, den Verschleiß zu reduzieren, die Muskelkraft zu verbessern und das Energieniveau zu steigern.

Treiber und Chancen des Marktes für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel

1. Wachsendes Gesundheitsbewusstsein:

Die Verbraucher sind sich zunehmend der Vorteile eines gesunden Lebensstils bewusst, was zu einem Anstieg der Nachfrage nach Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln führt. Dies wird von dem Wunsch angetrieben, Gesundheitsproblemen vorzubeugen und das allgemeine Wohlbefinden zu verbessern.

2. Alternde Bevölkerung:

Die alternde Weltbevölkerung, insbesondere in den Industrieländern, steigert die Nachfrage nach Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln zur Verbesserung der Langlebigkeit, der Knochengesundheit, der kognitiven Funktion und der Immunität.

3. Zunehmender Fokus auf Gesundheitsvorsorge:

Die Verlagerung hin zur Gesundheitsvorsorge hat den Einsatz von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln als proaktive Maßnahme zur Erhaltung der Gesundheit und zur Vorbeugung chronischer Krankheiten gefördert.

4. Steigende Inzidenz chronischer Krankheiten:

Die Zunahme chronischer Erkrankungen wie Diabetes, Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen und Fettleibigkeit hat den Konsum von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln als Mittel zur Bewältigung oder Verringerung von Gesundheitsrisiken angeheizt.

5. Expandierender E-Commerce-Sektor:

Das Wachstum von Online-Einzelhandelsplattformen bietet den Verbrauchern einen einfachen Zugang zu einer Vielzahl von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln, erhöht deren Verfügbarkeit und fördert das Marktwachstum.

6. Innovation im Produktangebot:

Fortschritte bei der Formulierung von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln, einschließlich personalisierter und pflanzlicher Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, ziehen gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher an, die nach gezielten oder natürlichen Lösungen suchen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Marktbericht für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel

Es wird erwartet, dass der globale Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel bis 2034 eine Bewertung von 170,1 Mrd. USD erreichen wird.

bis 2034 eine Bewertung von erreichen wird. Die weltweite Nachfrage nach Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln wird im Prognosezeitraum wahrscheinlich mit einer CAGR von 9,5 % steigen.

steigen. Bezogen auf die Form wird erwartet, dass das Segment der Weichgele (Kapseln) mit einem Anteil von 35,8 % im Jahr 2024 deutlich expandieren wird.

im Jahr 2024 deutlich expandieren wird. Die australische Nahrungsergänzungsmittelindustrie wird von 2024 bis 2034 wahrscheinlich mit einer stetigen CAGR von 8,4 % wachsen.

wachsen. Es wird erwartet, dass China im Bewertungszeitraum eine beträchtliche CAGR von rund 7,8 % aufweisen wird.



"Die Verkäufe von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln, Kräutern und Vitaminen sind deutlich gestiegen. Neben den etablierten Unternehmen sind parallel zu diesem Wachstum eine Reihe neuer Unternehmen in diese Branche eingetreten. Diese Hersteller sind alle aktiv auf der Suche nach neuen Wegen, um eine große Kundenbasis zu erreichen", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner für Food & Beverages bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Länder CAGR USA 6.7% Deutschland 5.6% China 7.8% Australien 8.4%

Der Markt für Milchergänzungsmittel ist durch einen intensiven Wettbewerb zwischen den Hauptakteuren gekennzeichnet. Sie wetteifern um hohe Marktanteile durch Innovationen bei Produktformulierungen, Marketingstrategien und die Erweiterung des Produktportfolios.

Sie zielen darauf ab, die wachsende Nachfrage nach ernährungsphysiologischen Verbesserungen und funktionellen Produkten auf Milchbasis zu befriedigen. Wettbewerbsbewertungen in diesem Markt betonen kontinuierliche Forschung und Entwicklung, Qualitätskontrolle und strategische Kooperationen, um die Aufmerksamkeit der Verbraucher inmitten sich entwickelnder Gesundheitstrends und -präferenzen zu gewinnen.

Zum Beispiel

BioAdaptives Inc. , ein bekannter Hersteller und Vertreiber von hochmodernen, nachhaltigen Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln, kündigte die Eröffnung eines speziellen Forschungs- und Entwicklungslabors für Lebensmittel im Januar 2024 an. Ziel ist es, gesunde Pulverwaren und Snacks bereitzustellen, die sowohl an Menschen als auch an Tiere verfüttert werden können.

, ein bekannter Hersteller und Vertreiber von hochmodernen, nachhaltigen Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln, kündigte die Eröffnung eines speziellen Forschungs- und Entwicklungslabors für Lebensmittel im an. Ziel ist es, gesunde Pulverwaren und Snacks bereitzustellen, die sowohl an Menschen als auch an Tiere verfüttert werden können. Im Dezember 2023 erhöhte O Positiv, eine bekannte Marke für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, ihre Reichweite, indem sie ihre Produkte an Target.com und an über 250 Target-Standorten im ganzen Land auf den Markt brachte. Das Unternehmen führte FLO PMS Capsules & Gummies, MENO Menopause Capsules & Gummies und URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules ein.

Die folgenden wichtigen Hersteller von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln, die im Bericht aufgeführt sind:

BASF SE

Abbott Laboratorien

Bayer AG

Glanbia Plc

Royal DSM N.V.

Jetzt Health Group, Inc.

Herbalife Deutschland

Amway Corp.

ADM

Arkopharma

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Nu Skin Unternehmen, Inc.

Ayanda

Andere

Erhalten Sie weitere wertvolle Einblicke

Future Market Insights (FMI) bietet in seinem neuen Angebot eine unvoreingenommene Analyse des globalen Marktes für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel und präsentiert historische Nachfragedaten (2019 bis 2023) und Prognosestatistiken für den Zeitraum von 2024 bis 2034.

Die Studie enthält überzeugende Erkenntnisse über den Markt für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel auf der Grundlage von Form (Weichgel (Kapsel), Gummibärchen, Pulvern, Flüssigkeiten, Riegeln und anderen), Inhaltsstoffen (Vitamine, Mineralien, pflanzliche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, Aminosäuren und andere), Vertriebskanal (stationärer Einzelhandel und Online-Einzelhandel), Anwendung (Gewichtsmanagement, Immun- und Verdauungsgesundheit, allgemeine Gesundheit, Herzgesundheit, Sporternährung, Gehirn/psychische Gesundheit, Knochen- und Gelenkgesundheit, und andere) und Regionen.

Marktausblick für Nahrungsergänzungsmittel nach Kategorie

Nach Formular:

Weiches Gel (Kapsel)

Gummibärchen

Pulver

Flüssigkeit

Gitter

Andere

Nach Zutaten:

Vitamin

Mineralstoffe

Botanische Nahrungsergänzungsmittel

Aminosäure

Andere



Nach Anwendung:

Gewichtsmanagement

Immun- und Verdauungsgesundheit

Allgemeine Gesundheit

Herzgesundheit

Sporternährung

Gehirn/Psychische Gesundheit

Gesundheit von Knochen und Gelenken

Andere

Nach Endbenutzer:

Kinder

Frauen

Männer



Nach Vertriebskanälen:

Filialbasierter Einzelhandel Hypermärkte/Supermärkte Konventionelle Geschäfte Drogerien & Apotheken Andere Einzelhändler

Online-Handel

Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Ostasien

Südasien

Ozeanien

Naher Osten & Afrika



Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

