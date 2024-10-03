Global Solar Control Glass Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Solar Control Glass Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The solar control glass market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.54 billion in 2023 to $5.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost reduction initiatives, energy efficiency concerns, urbanization and construction boom, focus on green buildings, automotive industry demand.

The solar control glass market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to consumer demand for comfort, research and development, UV protection needs, shift to energy conservation, architectural preferences.

The rising green building practices globally are key factors driving the solar control glass market growth. Green buildings are environmentally sustainable and produce low carbon emissions. Solar control glass functions as green glass, therefore it can be utilized to build sustainable structures to improve sustainability.

Key players in the market include Asahi Glass Company Limited, Arcon Flach- und Sicherheitsglas GmbH & Co. KG, Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Euroglas GmbH, Guardian Industries LLC (Koch Industries Inc.), Schott AG, Saint-Gobain S.A., Sisecam (Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S.), CSG Holding Limited, Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group Company Limited, Taiwan Glass Group, Trakya Cam Sanayii A.S., Central Glass Company Limited, Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited, Vitro Architectural Glass, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Company Limited, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, China Glass Holdings Limited, Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Limited, Pilkington Group Limited, Qingdao Kangdeli Industrial & Trading Company Limited, Yaohua Glass Company Limited, Luoyang Glass Company Limited, Jinjing Group Company Limited, Hebei Yingxin Glass Group Company Limited, Shandong Jinjing Science and Technology Stock Company Limited, Suzhou Huadong Coating Glass Company Limited, Viracon Inc., Kawneer Company Inc.

Major companies operating in the solar control glass market are adopting a strategic partnership approach, aiming to create the first energy-generating doors and windows without sacrificing aesthetics. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

1) By Glass Type: Float Glass, Heat Strengthened Glass, Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass, Other Glasses

2) By Coating Method: Hard Coated, Soft Coated

3) By Nature: Electrochromic, Photochromic, Gasochromic, Other Nature

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Solar Control Glass Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Solar Control Glass Market Definition

Solar control glass is a high-tech item created by the glass industry that allows sunlight to enter a window or façade while reflecting and radiating a significant amount of the heat from the sun. The indoor environment remains much brighter and cooler than would be the case if the ordinary glass were used.

