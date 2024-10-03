Soil Active Herbicides Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Soil Active Herbicides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The soil active herbicides market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.84 billion in 2023 to $7.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to agricultural intensification, expansion of commercial farming, global population growth, efficiency and cost-effectiveness, government support for agriculture, increase in herbicide-tolerant crops, demand for high-yielding crops, efforts to reduce environmental impact.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Soil Active Herbicides Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The soil active herbicides market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising global food demand, shift towards organic farming practices, government regulations on herbicide use, increased investment in agriculture research, development of herbicide-resistant crops, consumer demand for clean label products, market competition and product differentiation.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Soil Active Herbicides Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Soil Active Herbicides Market

Increasing demand for fruit and vegetable production is expected to propel the growth of the soil-active herbicide market going forward. The production and sale of fruits and vegetables involve the cultivation, harvesting, marketing, and distribution of fresh produce for local consumption and commercial markets. This process encompasses various aspects, including quality control, market demand, and consumer preferences. Soil-active herbicides can control the growth of weeds, allowing crops to grow more efficiently and produce higher yields. Additionally, soil-active herbicides can help prevent the spread of diseases and pests that can damage crops, further contributing to increased production.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Soil Active Herbicides Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., ADAMA Ltd., Arysta LifeScience, Inc., Nufarm Limited, Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd., Shandong Binnong Tech Co., Ltd., FMC Corporation, Monsanto Company, UPL Ltd., Bhaskar Agrochemicals Limited, Dhanuka Agritech Limited, Insecticides Limited, Corteva Agriscience LLC, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Cheminova A/S, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Gowan Company LLC, Isagro S.p.A., Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Kumiai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Rotam CropSciences Ltd., SinoHarvest Corporation, PI Industries Limited, Rallis India Limited, Sulphur Mills Limited.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Soil Active Herbicides Market Size?

Major companies operating in the soil active herbicide market are focused on product innovations, such as Novixid herbicide to offer additional benefits and assist in better yield as well as gain a competitive edge in the market. Novixid is a post-emergence herbicide used for selective control of susceptible grass, sedge, and broadleaf weeds in rice.

How Is The Global Soil Active Herbicides Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Synthetic Herbicides, Bio-Herbicides

2) By Crop: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Crops

3) By Application: Pre-Plant, Pre-Emergence, Post-Emergence

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Soil Active Herbicides Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Soil Active Herbicides Market Definition

Soil active herbicides also known as weed killers are herbicides that act on seeds, roots, or shoots of undesired plants, also known as weeds. Soil active herbicides are incorporated into the soil to control the growth of weeds and unwanted plants. Herbicides get rid of weeds that will otherwise compete for light, moisture, and nutrients with the crops, affecting the quality and quantity of produce.

Soil Active Herbicides Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global soil active herbicides market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Soil Active Herbicides Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on soil active herbicides market size, soil active herbicides market drivers and trends and soil active herbicides market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

