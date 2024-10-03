Specialty Flours Global Market 2024 To Reach $17.98 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.6%

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The specialty flours market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.91 billion in 2023 to $12.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of artisanal and specialty bakeries, ethnic and international cuisine trends, innovation in food product development, rise of home baking trends, focus on sustainable and organic products.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Specialty Flours Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The specialty flours market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to functional flour trends, plant-based diets and veganism, adoption of ancient grains, custom blends and mixes, investments in sustainable sourcing, focus on gut health.

Growth Driver Of The Specialty Flours Market

The increase in demand for health trend is expected to propel the growth of the specialty flours market going forward. A health trend refers to a popular or prevailing movement or shift in consumer behavior and preferences related to health and wellness. Specialty flours are versatile and can be adapted to a wide range of dietary needs and preferences, aligning with various health trends and providing options for individuals with specific nutritional goals. These flours contribute to the development of healthier and more diverse food choices for those looking to maintain or improve their overall well-being.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Specialty Flours Market Share?

Key players in the market include Cargill Inc., King Arthur Flour Company Inc., Giusto's Specialty Foods LLC, Swiss Bake Ingredients Private Limited, General Mills Inc., Lindley Mills Inc., MAURI, Bob’s Red Mill, The Scoular Company, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Natural Foods and Rogers Food Limited, Conagra Brands Inc., Capricorn Food Products India Limited, Alfa Laval AB, Capuzzo SRL, Freudenberg Group, Saraf Foods Limited, Bunge Limited, Associated British Foods plc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., SunOpta Inc., Parrish and Heimbecker Limited, Rogers Foods Limited, The Caremoli Group, Unicorn Grain Specialties B.V., ITW Food Equipment Group, ITC Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, CerealVeneta S.r.l.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Specialty Flours Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the specialty flours market are innovating new products with sustainable grains to increase their profitability in the market. Specialty flours made from sustainable grains offer a conscientious alternative, combining unique nutritional profiles with eco-friendly sourcing practices.

How Is The Global Specialty Flours Market Segmented?

1) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

2) By Distribution channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channel

3) By Application: Bakery Products, Noodles and Pasta, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Meat Products, Snacks and Savory Products, Tortillas, Soups and Sauces, Others

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Specialty Flours Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Specialty Flours Market Definition

Specialty flour refers to whole wheat, rye, oat, graham, buckwheat, and soy flours commonly combined with all-purpose flour in baking recipes because none of them contain enough gluten to provide the necessary elasticity on their own.

Specialty Flours Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global specialty flours market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Specialty Flours Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on specialty flours market size, specialty flours market drivers and trends, specialty flours market major players and specialty flours market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

