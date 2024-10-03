Space Sensors And Actuators Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The space sensors and actuators market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding $6.11 billion in 2023 to $7.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to investments in r&d, space debris mitigation, global positioning systems (gps), scientific and space research, military and defense applications, remote sensing and earth observation.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Space Sensors And Actuators Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The space sensors and actuators market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to commercialization of space activities, focus on cost efficiency, emergence of small satellite platforms, precision and reliability requirements, ai and autonomous systems in space.

Growth Driver Of The Space Sensors And Actuators Market

The surging number of satellites launched frequently drives the space sensors and actuators market. The number of satellites deployed into orbit has greatly expanded over time in order to gather pertinent data that can be used for a variety of functions, including communications, positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), earth imaging, climate and environment monitoring, and scientific research. These satellites employ sensors and actuators to provide feedback on velocity and position.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Space Sensors And Actuators Market Growth?

Key players in the market include TE Connectivity Ltd., Ametek Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Bradford Space Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Maxar Technologies Inc., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Teledyne UK Limited, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cedrat Technologies SA, InnaLabs Limited, Leonardo DRS Inc., Sierra Nevada Corporation, Rüstungs Unternehmen AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Digi-Key Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Minebea Intec GmbH, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., BAE Systems plc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Airbus Defence and Space, Safran Electronics & Defense, Sensata Technologies Holding plc, Kistler Holding AG, First Sensor AG, MTS Systems Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Woodward Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Spanish Society of Engineering and Construction, Space Inventor A/S

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Space Sensors And Actuators Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the space sensors and actuators market are entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations to sustain their position in the market. Strategic partnerships are collaborative relationships formed between two or more organizations to achieve specific business objectives or goals.

How Is The Global Space Sensors And Actuators Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Sensors, Actuators

2) By Platform: Satellites, Capsules Or Cargos, Interplanetary Spacecraft And Probes, Rovers Or Spacecraft Landers, Launch Vehicle

3) By Application: Attitude And Orbital Control System, Command And Data Handling System, Telemetry, Tracking And Command, Thermal System, Propellent Feed System, Rocket Motors, Surface Mobility And Navigation System, Berthing And Docking System, Robotic Arm Or Manipulator System, Thrust Vector Control System, Engine Valve Control System, Solar Array Drive Mechanism, Other Applications

4) By End User: Commercial, Government, Defense

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Space Sensors And Actuators Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Space Sensors And Actuators Market Definition

Space sensors are devices that measure various quantities while the satellite is in flight. These sensors serve as the satellite's ‘eyes’ and ‘ears. Actuators are used to apply force or torque to the satellite body to bring it into the proper orientation. The space sensors and actuators provide feedback on the velocity and position of satellites, eventually increasing their effectiveness

Space Sensors And Actuators Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global space sensors and actuators market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Space Sensors And Actuators Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on space sensors and actuators market size, space sensors and actuators market drivers and trends, space sensors and actuators market major players and space sensors and actuators market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

