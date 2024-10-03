Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

Weight Loss and Diet Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weight loss and diet management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $27.76 billion in 2023 to $29.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing health awareness, rise in sedentary lifestyles, prevalence of lifestyle diseases, nutritional education programs, government initiatives for public health, convenience in weight loss solutions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Weight Loss and Diet Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The weight loss and diet management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $39.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for vegan and vegetarian diets, telehealth adoption, focus on sustainable and long-term solutions, innovations in meal replacement products, genetic testing for personalized nutrition, online health communities.

Growth Driver Of The Weight Loss and Diet Management Market

An increase in the number of bariatric surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the weight loss and diet management market going forward. Bariatric surgery refers to a variety of procedures that alter the digestive system to help lose weight. Bariatric surgery is a type of surgery that helps with weight loss by altering the stomach and small intestine to process food, thus leading to weight loss.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Weight Watchers International Inc., Nutrisystem Inc., Kellogg Company, Herbalife Ltd., Ediets.Com Inc., Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Medifast Inc., Ethicon Inc., Atkins Nutritionals Inc., General Mills Inc., Amer Sports Corp., Health Total, Fitelo, Pulse Nutri Science Private Limited, Brunswick Corp., Life Extension Foundation, Covidien PLC, Jenny Craig Inc., Slimming World Ltd., Herbal Magic LLC, LA Weight Loss Inc., WeightNot LLC, Diet Center Group, Physicians Weight Loss Inc., Lindora LLC, Quick Weight Loss Centers LLC, The Camp Transformation Center, The Biggest Loser Resort, Noom Inc., MyFitnessPal LLC, The Beachbody Company Inc., FitNow Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the weight loss and diet management market are focusing on innovative products, such as zero-calorie sweeteners & 50% reduced calorie sugars, to drive revenues in their market. Zero-calorie sweeteners and 50% reduced-calorie sugars are sugar alternatives used as sugar substitutes in various food and beverage products which are designed to provide sweetness without adding significant calories to the diet.

How Is The Global Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Segmented?

1) By Diet: Better-For-You-Food and Beverages, Weight Loss Supplements, Meal Replacements, Low-Calorie Sweeteners, Other Diets

2) By Equipment: Fitness Equipment, Surgical Equipment

3) By Service: Fitness Center And Health Clubs, Slimming Centers And Commercial Weight Loss Center, Consulting Services, Online Weight Loss Programs

4) By Application: Small Retail, Online Distribution, Multilevel Marketing, Large Retail, Health and Beauty Stores

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Weight Loss and Diet Management Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Definition

Weight loss and diet management refer to the reduction of body mass and body fat as a result of losing weight. Diet management is the process of promoting a healthy lifestyle concerning food options for an individual or community. It is carried out by experts who are qualified to diagnose the patient's nutritional issues and treat them most effectively. These are used for better strength, reduced stress, a balanced mood, an improved social life, an improved immune system, and many more benefits.

Weight Loss and Diet Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global weight loss and diet management market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Weight Loss and Diet Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on weight loss and diet management market size, weight loss and diet management market drivers and trends and weight loss and diet management market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

