Weight Loss Services Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

Weight Loss Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weight loss services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.59 billion in 2023 to $16.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing societal perceptions of body image, introduction of commercial weight loss programs, growth of the fitness and wellness industry, evolving lifestyle and dietary patterns.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Weight Loss Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The weight loss services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in telehealth and remote services, innovation in wearable health, focus on mental health and behavioral well-being, expansion of wellness and prevention programs, shift towards preventive health solutions.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Weight Loss Services Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8731&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Weight Loss Services Market

The rising obesity rates are expected to propel the growth of the weight loss services market going forward. Obesity is a medical condition characterized by an excess accumulation of body fat to the extent that it may have adverse effects on health, leading to various diseases and health complications. Weight loss services are utilized to address and manage obesity by providing tailored strategies for healthy weight reduction.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/weight-loss-services-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering The Weight Loss Services Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kellogg Company, NutriSystem Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Atkins Nutritionals Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Gold’s Gym International Inc., Jenny Craig Inc., Covidien Ltd., eDiets.com Inc., WW International Inc., Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Abbott India Limited, Cargill Incorporated, General Mills Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Noom Inc., MyFitnessPal, Medifast Inc., Slimming World, 24 Hour Fitness, Beachbody LLC, Orangetheory Fitness, Retrofit Inc., The Camp Transformation Center, Life Time Fitness, Profile by Sanford, Metabolic Research Center, Dr. G's Weight Loss & Wellness, The Biggest Loser Resort

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Weight Loss Services Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the weight loss services market are focused on introducing weight loss programs, such as Provider-Based Care for weight management and prediabetes programs, to address pressing health challenges. Provider-based care for weight management and prediabetes programs refers to an integrated healthcare service offering that combines the expertise of physicians with digital tools to provide personalized care plans and coaching.

How Is The Global Weight Loss Services Market Segmented?

1) By Service: Slimming Centers, Fitness centers, Consulting services, Weight loss programs

2) By Equipment: Fitness equipment, Surgical equipment

3) By Diet: Meal, Beverages

4) By Medications: Drugs, Supplements

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Weight Loss Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Weight Loss Services Market Definition

Weight loss services refer to services required to reduce body weight, maintain lower body weight over the long term, and prevent further weight gain. These services provide numerous health benefits, including lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.

Weight Loss Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global weight loss services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Weight Loss Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on weight loss services market size, weight loss services market drivers and trends, weight loss services market major players and weight loss services market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Weight Loss Products And Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/weight-loss-products-and-services-global-market-report

Weight Loss and Diet Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/weight-loss-and-diet-management-global-market-report

Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/weight-monitoring-and-body-temperature-monitoring-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.