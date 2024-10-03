Global Workplace Safety Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The workplace safety market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.57 billion in 2023 to $14.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pandemic response, ergonomics and injury prevention, workplace mental health, data-driven safety solutions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Workplace Safety Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The workplace safety market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $22.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to stringent regulatory landscape, sustained response to pandemic challenges, enhanced risk assessment and management, cultivation of safety-oriented work culture, persistent demand for personal protective equipment (PPE).

Growth Driver Of The Workplace Safety Market

Rising industrialization is expected to propel the growth of the workplace safety market going forward. Industrialization refers to the process of transforming an economy from one that is primarily based on agriculture or resources to one that relies on mechanized manufacturing. This transformation involves the implementation of optimized manufacturing processes for products developed by research and development. With the advent of industrialization, the manufacturing sector has become more mechanized, leading to an increase in the dangers that workers face on the job. The purpose of workplace safety in industrialization is to ensure that workers are protected from the hazards associated with industrial processes and to create a safe working environment that promotes productivity and efficiency.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Workplace Safety Market Growth?

Key players in the market include The International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., 3E Company Inc., Hexagon AB, Appian Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Amazon.com Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Cority Software Inc., Nu-safe Healthcare LLP., Arco Limited, J&K Ross Ltd., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., A-SAFE Inc., AlertMedia Inc., Anvl Inc., Avetta LLC, Blackline Safety Corp., The British Standards Institution Group, Cintas Corporation, DEKRA North America Inc., HSI Donesafe Pty Ltd., EcoOnline AS, Enablon North America Corp., Enhesa Inc., Environmental & Occupational Risk Management Inc., Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Health and Safety Institute LLC, Intelex Technologies ULC, KPA FLEX LLC.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Workplace Safety Market Size?

Major companies operating in the workplace safety market are focused on introducing SaaS-based offerings to gain a competitive edge in the market. The SaaS-based workplace safety tool offering includes various features such as predictive AI-powered digital safety solutions, a real-time view of a plant’s operational reality, superior visualization, dynamic work activities and risk management, and meaningful, actionable insights across the organization.

How Is The Global Workplace Safety Market Segmented?

1) By System: Environmental Health And Safety, Access Control And Surveillance System, Real Time Location Monitoring

2) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Application: Incident And Emergency Management, Asset Tracking And Management, Personal Protective Equipment Detection

4) By Industry: BFSI, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing And Automobile, Hospitality, Healthcare

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Workplace Safety Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Workplace Safety Market Definition

Workplace safety are factors that affect the safety, health and well-being of employees. Workplace safety benefits both employees and employers and promotes better working conditions at workplaces. This can include environmental hazards, unsafe working conditions or processes, drug and alcohol abuse, cyber threat and workplace violence.

Workplace Safety Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global workplace safety market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Workplace Safety Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on workplace safety market size, workplace safety market drivers and trends and workplace safety market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

