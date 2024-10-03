Solid State Relay Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.96 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.6%

Solid State Relay Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Solid State Relay Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The solid state relay market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.35 billion in 2023 to $1.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, growing automation and industrialization, enhanced reliability and longevity, temperature and vibration resistance, wide operating voltage range, automotive and transportation sector.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Solid State Relay Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The solid state relay market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to renewable energy integration, electrification of vehicles, increasing in medical equipment applications, telecommunications infrastructure, data center applications, smart grid implementation.

Growth Driver Of The Solid State Relay Market

The increasing electricity demand and consumption are driving the growth of the solid-state relay market during the forecast period. Electricity demand refers to the amount of electrical power that consumers, industries, or a specific region require within a given period. Solid-state relays, with their fast switching speeds, high reliability, and ability to operate in diverse environments, become crucial in meeting the demands of a robust electrical infrastructure.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Solid State Relay Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Crydom Inc., Omron Corporation, Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Omega Engineering, Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Sensata Technologies Holding CO U.S. B.V., General Electric Company, Fujitsu Limited, Teledyne Relays Inc., Broadcom Inc., Eaton Corporation, TE Connectivity, Avago Technologies Ltd., Celduc Relais, Infineon Technologies, IXYS Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Electronics Corporation, Durex Industries, Crouzet Automatismes SAS, AC/DC Electronics Inc., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., Amphenol Borisch GmbH, HONGFA Technology Co. Ltd., Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Axicom Technology Co. Ltd., Bourns Inc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Solid State Relay Market Size?

Major companies operating in the solid-state relay market are focused on developing innovative products such as latching solid state relay to expand customer base and gain a competitive advantage. A latching solid-state relay is a bistable electronic switching device that maintains its on/off state without a continuous control signal, offering energy efficiency and memory function.

How Is The Global Solid State Relay Market Segmented?

1) By Mounting Type: Panel, PCB, DIN Rail, Other Mounting Types (Plug-in)

2) By Output: AC SSR, DC SSR, AC/DC Output SSR

3) By Power Rating: Low(0-20A), Medium(20A-50A), High(>50A)

4) By Industry: Energy And Infrastructure, Industrial OEM, Building Equipments, Food And Beverages, Automotive And Transportation, Industrial Automation

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Solid State Relay Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Solid State Relay Market Definition

Solid-state relays are semiconductors similar to electromechanical relays that can manage electrical loads without the use of moving parts. This relay has no moving parts and instead performs input-to-output isolation and switching operations by utilizing the electrical and optical features of solid-state semiconductors.

Solid State Relay Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global solid state relay market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Solid State Relay Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on solid state relay market size, solid state relay market drivers and trends, solid state relay market major players and solid state relay market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

