Self-Injections Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The self-injections market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $50.72 billion in 2023 to $63.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising chronic diseases, improved patient empowerment, regulatory support, preference for home healthcare, cost-effectiveness.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Self-Injections Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The self-injections market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $147.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to pandemic impact and remote treatment, expansion into emerging markets, patient-centric healthcare, advantages in drug delivery, personalized medicine trends.

Growth Driver Of The Self-Injections Market

The increase in telehealth and telemedicine is expected to propel the growth of self-injections market going forward. Telehealth refers to the use of telecommunications technology to provide a wide range of healthcare services and information remotely, while telemedicine specifically involves remote clinical consultations and healthcare delivery. These digital health platforms facilitate virtual consultations, enabling healthcare providers to prescribe self-injectable medications remotely. Patients benefit from virtual training sessions, ensuring proper administration of self-injections. Telehealth enables real-time monitoring of patient adherence, continuous disease management, and seamless access to tele pharmacy services for medication delivery. The convenience offered by telehealth, particularly during pandemics, enhances patient engagement and improves overall access to specialized care, contributing significantly to the expansion of the self-injections market.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Self-Injections Market Growth?

Key players in the market include AbbVie Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Credence MedSystems Inc., Dali Medical Devices Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Enable Injections Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Insulet Corporation, Merck & Co. Inc., Owen Mumford Limited, PenJet Corporation, Pfizer Inc., PharmaJet Inc., Recipharm AB, Schott AG, Scintilla Pharmaceuticals Inc., SHL Group.Limited, Terumo Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH & Co. KG, Ypsomed Holding AG, APTAR PHARMA INDIA PVT Ltd., Bespak Europe Ltd., Bioject Medical Technologies Inc., Catalent Inc., Crossject SA, Injex Pharma AG, Medeca Pharma AB, Medimop Medical Projects Ltd., Mylan N.V., Nemera Development S.A., Noble Medical Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Self-Injections Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the self-injections market are developing smart injecting devices to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in March 2022, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company launched ENBREL SmartClic in Australia, an innovative self-injecting device for patients undergoing treatment with ENBREL, a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor prescribed for conditions such as Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), and Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA).

How Is The Global Self-Injections Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Devices, Formulations

2) By Route Of Administration: Skin, Circulatory or Musculoskeletal, Organs, Central Nervous System

3) By Dosage: Single Dose, Multi Dose

4) By Application: Autoimmune Diseases, Hormonal Disorders, Oncology, Orphan Diseases, Pain Management, Respiratory Therapy, Other Applications

5) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies, Clinics, Chemist, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Self-Injections Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Self-Injections Market Definition

Self-injection refers to a device used for the act of injecting oneself. Self-injections enable patients and users to administer medicines and drugs that need to be injected into them by themselves without the need for a physician or a medical professional.

