Starter Cultures Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.78 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.7%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The starter cultures market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.29 billion in 2023 to $1.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of dairy and beverage industries, consumer education initiatives, sustainability and eco-friendly production, increased research and development, rise in vegan and plant-based alternatives.

The starter cultures market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market expansion in emerging economies, increasing demand for probiotics, expanding fermented foods market, health and wellness trends, clean label and natural ingredients preference.

Increasing consumer interest in probiotics and fermented products is significantly contributing to the growth of the starter culture market. Probiotics refers to living microorganisms applied or ingested with the intention of providing health benefits. Starter cultures play a fundamental role in the production of probiotics, contributing to the development of fermented foods and beverages that offer various health benefits.

Key players in the market include Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Lactina Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Sacco System S.r.l., LB Bulgaricum AD, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Biochem Srl, Dalton Pharma Services S.r.l., Wyeast Laboratories Inc., THT S.A., Mad Millie Pty Ltd, Futura Ingredients AB, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Biena Inc., BDF Natural Ingredients S.L., Benebios Inc., Benny Impex, Mediterranea Biotecnologie Srl, Genesis Laboratories Inc., Bioprox Healthcare SAS, Codex-ing Biotech Ingredients Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Sacco S.r.l., CSK Food Enrichment B.V., Danisco A/S, Lesaffre et Compagnie, Lake International Technologies, DSM Food Specialties B.V., Abiasa Corporativo S.A. de C.V.

Major companies operating in the starter culture market are focusing on developing shelf-stable starter culture for improving their starter culture offerings and improve on further biochemical research. Shefl-stable cultures make sure that probiotics made from them last longer and improve their pH profile.

1) By Microorganism: Bacteria, Yeast, Molds

2) By Composition: Multi-strain Mix, Single strain, Multi-strain

3) By Form: Freeze-Dried, Frozen

4) By Application: Dairy and Dairy Products, Meat and Seafood, Alcoholic Beverages, Other Applications

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Starter culture refers to the preparation of living microorganisms that include a single type or a mixture of two or more microorganisms. It provide foods with specific sensory and nutritional characteristics, and potential health benefits and ensure their safety when added to fermented foods. It is used to assist the initiation of fermentation and bring about desired and predictable changes in the production of various food products.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Starter Cultures Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on starter cultures market size, starter cultures market drivers and trends, starter cultures market major players and starter cultures market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

