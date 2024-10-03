Solder Materials Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Solder Materials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Solder Materials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The solder materials market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.03 billion in 2023 to $2.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in renewable energy electronics, reliability and durability, automotive applications, miniaturization in electronics.

The solder materials market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to supply chain resilience, circular economy initiatives, aerospace and defense applications, advanced medical electronics.

The rise in the impending need of microelectronic devices is expected to propel the growth of the solder materials market going forward. Microelectronic devices are electronic devices and components that are built on a small scale, typically at the micrometer or nanometer level. Solder materials are extensively used in the production of these microelectronic devices, as they provide the electrical and mechanical connection between the silicon die and the bonding pad in a device.

Key players in the market include Lucas-Milhaupt Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Senju Metal Industries Co. Ltd., Koki Company Limited, Indium Corporation, Kester, Alpha Assembly Solutions, Nihon Superior Co. Ltd., Heraeus Holding GmbH, AIM Metals & Alloys LP, Qualitek International Inc., FCT Assembly Inc., Tamura Corporation, DUKSAN Hi-Metal Co. Ltd., Balver Zinn Josef Jost GmbH & Co. KG, MG Chemicals Ltd., Nihon Handa Denki Co. Ltd., Nihon Genma Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nihon Almit Co. Ltd., Yashida Corporation, Tongfang Tech Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Bright Technology Development Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jufeng Solder Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Xinqiao Automation Co. Ltd., The Indium Corporation, Indium Corporation, Eutectic Gold/Tin Solder, Liquid Metal - Gallium and Gallium Alloys, NC-10HF Flux Coating for Solder Preforms, Nitinol Soldering Kit, No-Clean Fluxes for Coating Solder Preform.

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing and introducing innovative product solutions such as ALPHA HRL3 Solder Sphere to strengthen their position in the market. The ALPHA HRL3 Solder Sphere is a lead-free, low-temperature, high-reliability alloy used for ball mount applications in the semiconductor, circuitry, and electronics assembly industries.

1) By Product: Wire, Paste, Bar, Flux, Others

2) By Process: Wave/Reflow, Robotic, Screen Printing, Laser

3) By End-Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Building, Others

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market share in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Solder materials refer to the metal alloys used for the soldering process. Soldering is a metal-joining procedure that involves melting solder at extremely high temperatures to form a strong bond.

Solder Materials Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global solder materials market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Solder Materials Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on solder materials market size, solder materials market drivers and trends, solder materials market major players and solder materials market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

