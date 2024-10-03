X-Band Radar Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.06 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 3.9%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's X-Band Radar Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The x-band radar market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.86 billion in 2023 to $6.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military modernization programs, threat perception and security concerns, increased naval and maritime applications, weather monitoring and forecasting, aviation safety, coastal surveillance.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global X-Band Radar Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The x-band radar market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for unmanned systems, space exploration and satellite communication, commercial aviation upgrades, environmental monitoring and disaster response, advancements in material science, focus on cybersecurity.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global X-Band Radar Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The X-Band Radar Market

The growing demand for security systems is driving the X-band radar market. Security systems refer to several techniques or equipment intended to protect people and property against a wide range of dangers. The border security system offers administration of border-patrol missions, real-time surveillance, early warning, and targeting, further enhancing land and maritime security, regional control, and border protection. The X-band radar is one of the security equipment used for detecting objects and helps in surveillance.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the X-Band Radar Market Share?

Key players in the market include Japan Radio Company Limited, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Terma A/S, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Hensoldt AG, Reutech Radar Systems, Vaisala Oyj, Indra Sistemas S.A., Prosensing Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Kelvin Hughes Limited, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Selex ES Inc., Telephonics Corporation, Harris Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, ASELSAN A.S., ELTA Systems Ltd., Bharat Electronics Limited, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., SRC Inc., Cobham PLC, Echodyne Corporation, Cambridge Pixel Ltd., Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., DeTect Inc., Exelis Inc., GEM elettronica srl.

Which Key Trends Are Driving X-Band Radar Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the X-band radar market are developing innovative products, such as the active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, to address the growing need for a lightweight, low-power, and high-performance AESA radar. An active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar is a type of phased array antenna that electronically steers the beam of radio waves without physically moving the antenna.

How Is The Global X-Band Radar Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Mobile X-Band Radar, Sea-Based X-Band Rada

2) By Array: Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA)

3) By Platform: Airborne, Terrestrial, Naval

4) By Application: Defense, Government, Commercial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The X-Band Radar Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

X-Band Radar Market Definition

An X-band radar refers to a tool or system that generates radio waves, analyses those waves' reflections for display, and is especially useful for finding and identifying things or surface characteristics at frequencies between 8 and 12 GHz and a wavelength between 2.5 and 4 cm. The X-band radar is used to detect tiny particles due to its shorter wavelength.

X-Band Radar Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global x-band radar market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The X-Band Radar Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on x-band radar market size, x-band radar market drivers and trends, x-band radar market major players and x-band radar market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

