Helicopters Market is Expected to See Impressive Growth, Attain USD 39.87 Billion by 2031

Helicopters Market

On the basis of number of engines, the twin engine segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Surged adoption of advanced helicopters and rotorcrafts in military and law enforcement sectors and demand for luxurious and customized commercial helicopters propel the helicopters market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐𝟎.𝟑𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑𝟗.𝟖𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. Increase in adoption of advanced helicopters & rotorcrafts by law enforcement and military sectors, surge in demand for aerial imagining, increase in oil & gas exploration activities, and demand for customized and luxurious commercial helicopters drive the growth of the global helicopters market. However, surge in implementation of drones, high cost of operations, and limitation on the range of transportation restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise for helicopters for tourism purposes, increase in penetration of helicopters for emergency services, and surge in demand for upgrade of helicopter fleets create new opportunities in the coming years. Depending on application, the helicopter market is fragmented into emergency medical services, oil & gas, defense, homeland security, and others. The homeland security segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, owing to a majority of the helicopters being consumed for various homeland security applications throughout the world. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐢 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐥, 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐮𝐬, 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐋𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐨 𝐒𝐩𝐀, 𝐌𝐃 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜 On the basis of number of the engines, the helicopter market is bifurcated into twin engines and single engine. The twin engines segment garnered the highest revenue in 2021, owing to rise in demand for twin engine helicopters (owing to their high reliability) globally. By type, the helicopter market size has been categorized into civil & commercial and military. The civil & commercial segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, owing to high demand for civil & commercial helicopter services globally. Based on number of engine, the twin engine segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-third of the global helicopters market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to safety and high-speed provided by twin engine helicopters and their ability to travel long distances and quiet operations. The research also analyzes the single engine segment. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global helicopters market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to increase in production activities of helicopters in the U.S. and upgrade activities of the existing fleets. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in procurement and development of advanced helicopter systems by several Asian nations such as India, China, Japan, and others. Based on application, the homeland security segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global helicopters market. This is due to features such as endurance, high lifting capacity, and maneuverability that enable helicopters to be deployed in the most rigorously hot and high operations. However, the oil and gas segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to usage of helicopters in construction and maintenance activities such as transport of employees, cargo, and parts for offshore oil and gas platforms. North America was the highest revenue contributor. The U.S. dominated the global helicopter market share in North America in 2021, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, precise, and efficient helicopter components. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in procurement and development of advanced helicopter systems by several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

