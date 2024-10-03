Wound Closure Devices Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Wound Closure Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wound closure devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.82 billion in 2023 to $17.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing surgical procedures, growing aging population, prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in traumatic injuries, shift to minimally invasive surgeries, patient preference for aesthetic closure, hospital and ambulatory care settings.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Wound Closure Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The wound closure devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to patient safety and infection control, telemedicine and remote wound care, biodegradable closure devices, home healthcare and self-care, global health emergency preparedness, expansion of outpatient procedures, value-based healthcare models.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7958&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Wound Closure Devices Market

The increase in number of patients undergoing surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the wound closure devices market going forward. Surgery refers to a medical specialty that employs operative manual and instrumental procedures on a person to evaluate or treat a pathological condition, such as a sickness or injury, to enhance body function and attractiveness, or to mend undesirable ruptured regions. Wound closure devices are used to treat chronic, traumatic, and surgical wounds, skin grafts, and flaps.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wound-closure-devices-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering The Wound Closure Devices Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC, Arthrex Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, BSN Medical GmbH, Chemence Medical Inc., Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group PLC, CryoLife Inc., Dach Medical Group Holding AG, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., Futura Surgicare Private Limited, Healthium Medtech Private Limited, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, IVT Medical Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Meril Life Sciences Private Limited, 3M Company, Adhezion Biomedical LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic Inc., Halyard Health Inc., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care Ltd., Myco Medical Supplies Inc., Nexus Medical Ltd., Smith & Nephew PLC, Smiths Group PLC, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Wound Care Technologies Inc., Zipline Medical Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Wound Closure Devices Market Size?

Major companies are strategically entering partnerships and collaborations with start-ups and mid-sized companies in the wound closure devices market to broaden the products and services offered by the company. Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach.

How Is The Global Wound Closure Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Adhesives, Staples, Sutures, Strips, Sealants, Mechanical Wound Closure Devices

2) By Wound Type: Chronic, Acute

3) By End-Use: Hospital, Clinics, Trauma centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Wound Closure Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Wound Closure Devices Market Definition

Wound closure devices refer to internal consistency, reliability, and mechanical gear that help in wound closure by bringing wound tissue margins closer together. The wound closure devices are used to stop the bleeding, prevent infection, accelerate healing, and preserve the look and function of the damaged region.

