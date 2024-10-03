Tablet PC Market Registering at a CAGR of 16.7% by 2031 | Acer Inc., Apple Inc., Toshiba Corp., Lenovo Group

Tablet PC Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global tablet PC market size generated $70.72 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $325.15 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2031.Rapid expansion of the corporate sector, increase in demand for hybrid devices, and rise in demand for tablet computers drive the growth of the global tablet PC market. However, commoditization by emerging companies along with battery issue & short life span of tablet PCs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in digitization, technological advancements, and enhanced internet connectivity create new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report Sample (286 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17201 The unprecedented demand for better hardware technologies is a crucial factor for development of the market. The use of tablet PCs is not restricted to a particular age group, and the heterogeneity of demand has given an impetus to market growth. Several streams of revenues currently exist in the global tablet PC market. A large number of people are inclined toward buying latest electronic gadgets. Increased affordability of the masses has created a farrago of opportunities within the tablet PC market, which is expected to be beneficial for the Tablet PC Market Size growth in the upcoming year.Covid-19 ScenarioThe Covid-19 pandemic led to increased adoption of tablet PCs with lockdown and disruptions in business operations, education sectors, and other industries. With implementation of work-from-home culture, online learning and classes by schools and universities, the sales volume of tablet PCs increased as it offered convenience and digitization benefits.However, production activities of tablet PCs hindered due to partial or complete closure of manufacturing facilities, shortage of raw materials,ban on import-export activities, and lack of availability of workforce. This led manufacturers to strategize supply chain, re-evaluate production processes, and devise multiple new and agile approaches for monitoring product quality.Physical stores were temporarily closed during the lockdown. This impacted the sales volume and overall revenue of the market. Online deliveries were conducted and people preferred buying these tablet PCs through online platforms. Post-lockdown, offline distribution channels were open and they are expected to gain momentum steadily.Buy Now and Get Up to 50% Discount on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tablet-pc-market/purchase-options Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global tablet PC market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to mass switching toward work-from-home (WFH) and remote working culture along with online education in this region. However, LAMEA is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to gradual adoption of tablet PC in several industries along with rise in investments in development of tablets with enhanced features and improved devices in the region.Leading Market PlayersAcer Inc.Apple Inc.Hewlett-Packard CompanyHuawei TechnologiesLenovo GroupLG Electronics Inc.Microsoft CorporationNokia CorporationSamsung Electronics Co. Ltd.Toshiba Corp.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17201 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

