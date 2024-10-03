Freight Trucking Market is Poised to Grow a Robust CAGR of 5.1% by 2031

Freight Trucking Market

By end-user, the retail and e-commerce segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Rise in use of telematics in automotive sector, expansion of the e-commerce industry, and surge in urbanization have boosted the growth of the global freight trucking market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07132 The growth of the global freight trucking market is propelling, due to increase in use of telematics in automotive sector, expansion of e-commerce industry globally, and rise in urbanization. However, poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs are hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of self-driving trucks is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐆, 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐄𝐱 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬, 𝐗𝐏𝐎 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐄𝐕𝐀 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐀𝐆, 𝐊𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭-𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐎𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐍𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐉.𝐁. 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐘𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀.𝐏. 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 - 𝐌𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐤The report segments the global freight trucking market on the basis of truck type, cargo type, end-user, and region.Based on truck type, the refrigerated truck segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. However, the dry van & box truck segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the market.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c63a3f85a41fdac0b740d8776c08cb7e Tank truck utilizes cylinder-shaped containers for the movement of oil or diesel fuel. These trucks can carry between 10,000-45,000 liters of fuel from refineries or storage facilities to the pumps at a gas station. In addition, tank trucks can also carry other types of processed oil such as jet fuels for airport. Moreover, in tank trucks, the fuel is separated into many components, therefore it can carry different types of fuel to a service station in a single trip. Furthermore, few companies are awarding contracts to truck body manufacturing companies to provide truck body and parts which can be used for the bulk mail delivery, fuels the growth of the segment. For instance, in October 2021, U.S. Postal Service (USPS) awarded a $53 million contract to Utilimaster for 447 Utilimaster truck bodies to be used for bulk mail delivery. This contract is in addition to the previous $214 million multi-year contract for more than 2,000 vehicles, which was completed during the third quarter of 2019.Based on end-user, the retail and e-commerce segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. However, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the market.The global freight trucking market size is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07132 Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global freight trucking market in 2021. The growth of the market in Asia-Pacific is majorly attributed to the booming e-commerce industry in emerging economies in the region. High government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region is boosting the market growth. China has the largest logistics industry in the region due to the presence of huge population base in the country and large manufacturing base. In addition, expansion of the e-commerce industry throughout Asia-Pacific region is expected to propel the growth of market during the forecast period.The report analyzes these key players in the global freight trucking market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07132 Based on end-user, the retail and e-commerce segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the retail and e-commerce segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. However, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the market.

