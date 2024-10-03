Elastic Film Market to Reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Hygiene and Medical Applications | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Flexible Film Industry France's demand is expected to grow at a 1.9% CAGR between 2024 and 2034. For many French cuisines, food must be packaged in flexible materials to prevent harm from the outside elements. Elastic polymers are in greater demand as a result. Stretch paper packaging for particular products is becoming more and more popular among French pharmaceutical companies.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global elastic film market is poised for steady growth, with its value expected to rise from USD 2.5 billion in 2024 to USD 3.4 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period. This expansion is largely driven by growing awareness of personal hygiene among the female population and the increased use of elastic films in baby care and medical products.



Key materials fueling the growth of the elastic film market include ethylene-based elastomers, styrene-block copolymers, propylene-based elastomers, and PET, which are extensively utilized in medical and hygiene products. These materials are essential for adhesive closing solutions, such as frontal tapes, commonly used in baby diapers and feminine hygiene products.

The global surge in baby births, attributed to advancements in reproductive technology and infertility treatments, has led to a heightened demand for baby care products. Elastic films, a critical component in diaper production, are witnessing significant demand, presenting lucrative opportunities for market players.

However, the market's growth is constrained by increasing environmental regulations and the availability of alternative elastic laminates, which are gaining traction due to their eco-friendly attributes.

In response to rising incidences of female health issues, such as bacterial vaginosis, caused by improper menstrual hygiene, governments and NGOs worldwide are taking steps to promote feminine hygiene. Initiatives like free sanitary pad distribution are expected to further propel the demand for elastic films in the production of sanitary products.

Market Value of Elastic Film by Country

Countries CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Spain 2.50% Thailand 3.90% China 4.40% India 5.50% France 1.90%

"Elastic films are key to packaging innovation, offering flexibility, durability, and efficiency across industries. As demand grows, it's exciting to see advancements in material technology driving sustainability and performance improvements." says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways: Elastic Films Market Growth

The global elastic films market experienced a CAGR of 2.10% from 2019 to 2023.

China's demand for elastic packaging films is forecasted to develop at a CAGR of 4.4% due to the country's strong manufacturing capabilities.

Thailand is expected to see a CAGR of 3.9% (2024–2034), driven by the growing demand for elastic polymers in electronics manufacturing.

France's demand for elastic polymers in flexible food packaging is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Spain's elastic film industry will grow at a CAGR of 2.5%, fueled by the increasing need for high-quality packaging in personal care products.

India's market for elastic films is expected to witness the highest growth, with a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

The demand for elastic films in hygiene products continues to be significant, holding 84.1% of the market share in 2024.



Growing Demand for Elastic Films Driven by Baby Care Products and Sustainable Packaging Solutions

The elastic films market is poised for significant growth over the next decade, fueled by increasing demand in baby care products and the rise of sustainable packaging solutions. According to market trends, key drivers such as heightened global infant births and environmental consciousness are reshaping the landscape for elastic films, which are increasingly used in a variety of sectors, including personal care and food packaging.

Key Trends Influencing the Market

Baby Care Products Boost Demand for Elastic Films: With advancements in reproductive technologies and infertility treatments, global infant births are on the rise, driving demand for essential baby care products such as diapers and feeding bottles. Elastic films have become integral to these products due to their high absorbency, comfort, and superior leakage prevention properties. As the baby care industry continues to expand, both established and emerging players are expected to see a surge in demand for high-quality elastic films globally.

With advancements in reproductive technologies and infertility treatments, global infant births are on the rise, driving demand for essential baby care products such as diapers and feeding bottles. Elastic films have become integral to these products due to their high absorbency, comfort, and superior leakage prevention properties. As the baby care industry continues to expand, both established and emerging players are expected to see a surge in demand for high-quality elastic films globally. Sustainable Packaging Solutions Fuel Market Growth: The increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions is another factor boosting the growth of the elastic films market. As businesses and consumers become more environmentally conscious, elastic films are seen as an eco-friendly alternative due to their lightweight composition and minimal material usage. These attributes help companies reduce their carbon footprint and minimize waste in packaging processes.

Market Players Shaping the Outlook of the Elastic Film Market

The market is cutthroat, and it has changed dramatically in the last several years. Particularly in developing nations, elastic films are much sought after. To stay ahead of the market and competition, manufacturers build manufacturing facilities, use state-of-the-art machinery, and make significant investments in research and development. It is envisaged that these techniques will enhance production capacity and maintain a competitive edge.

Leading producers are striving to enhance their supply chains so that consumers can get their goods more easily. In a rapidly expanding business, they aim to keep their market share and adapt to the shifting needs of customers. In the upcoming ten years, companies that use new technology to satisfy customer requests are expected to drive market growth.

Key Companies in the Market

Mondi plc.

Golden Phoenix Fiberwebs, Inc.

Neos Italia Srl

Tredegar Corporation

Pantex International S.p.A.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Kraton Corporation

Aplix S.A.



Recent Developments

In February 2023, Michael Dickey and Camille Dreyfus, from North Carolina State University's Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering department, developed a technique using liquid metal to create an elastic material impervious to gases and liquids.

In November 2017, Griffon Corp. secured a buyer for its Clopay Plastic Products subsidiary, Berry Global Group Inc., paying US$ 475 million. Berry acquired Clopay Plastic, which includes manufacturing operations in Nashville, Augusta, Germany, São Paulo, and Suzhou.

In February 2016, researchers at East China University of Science and Technology and Shanghai Jiao Tong University developed a high-strength carbon nanotube film that retains its elasticity, resulting in a significantly stronger material than Kevlar and carbon fiber.



Key Segmentations: Elastic Film Market

By Material Type:

Ethylene based elastomers

Propylene based elastomers

Styrene-block copolymers

Others (PET based)

By Application:

Hygiene Feminine Care Diapers

Medical

Other Applications



By End Use:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal care

Automotive

Electricals and Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



German Translation -

Der globale Markt für elastische Folien ist bereit für ein stetiges Wachstum, wobei sein Wert voraussichtlich von 2,5 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2024 auf 3,4 Mrd. USD bis 2034 steigen wird, was einer CAGR von 2,9 % im Prognosezeitraum entspricht. Diese Expansion ist vor allem auf das wachsende Bewusstsein für persönliche Hygiene in der weiblichen Bevölkerung und die zunehmende Verwendung von elastischen Folien in Babypflege- und Medizinprodukten zurückzuführen.

Zu den Schlüsselmaterialien, die das Wachstum des Marktes für elastische Folien vorantreiben, gehören Elastomere auf Ethylenbasis, Styrolblock-Copolymere, Elastomere auf Propylenbasis und PET, die in großem Umfang in Medizin- und Hygieneprodukten verwendet werden. Diese Materialien sind unerlässlich für selbstklebende Verschlusslösungen, wie z. B. Frontalbänder, die häufig in Babywindeln und Damenhygieneprodukten verwendet werden.

Der weltweite Anstieg der Geburten, der auf Fortschritte in der Reproduktionstechnologie und bei der Behandlung von Unfruchtbarkeit zurückzuführen ist, hat zu einer erhöhten Nachfrage nach Babypflegeprodukten geführt. Elastische Folien, eine wichtige Komponente in der Windelproduktion, verzeichnen eine erhebliche Nachfrage und bieten den Marktteilnehmern lukrative Möglichkeiten.

Das Wachstum des Marktes wird jedoch durch zunehmende Umweltvorschriften und die Verfügbarkeit alternativer elastischer Laminate eingeschränkt, die aufgrund ihrer umweltfreundlichen Eigenschaften an Bedeutung gewinnen.

Als Reaktion auf das zunehmende Auftreten von Gesundheitsproblemen bei Frauen, wie z. B. bakterielle Vaginose, die durch unsachgemäße Menstruationshygiene verursacht werden, ergreifen Regierungen und NGOs weltweit Maßnahmen zur Förderung der Damenhygiene. Es wird erwartet, dass Initiativen wie die kostenlose Verteilung von Damenbinden die Nachfrage nach elastischen Folien bei der Herstellung von Hygieneprodukten weiter ankurbeln werden.

"Elastische Folien sind der Schlüssel zur Verpackungsinnovation und bieten Flexibilität, Haltbarkeit und Effizienz in allen Branchen. Da die Nachfrage wächst, ist es aufregend zu sehen, wie Fortschritte in der Materialtechnologie die Nachhaltigkeit und Leistungsverbesserungen vorantreiben." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse: Wachstum des Marktes für elastische Folien

Der globale Markt für elastische Folien verzeichnete von 2019 bis 2023 eine CAGR von 2,10 %.

Chinas Nachfrage nach elastischen Verpackungsfolien wird sich aufgrund der starken Produktionskapazitäten des Landes voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 4,4 % entwickeln.

In Thailand wird eine CAGR von 3,9 % (2024–2034) erwartet, was auf die wachsende Nachfrage nach elastischen Polymeren in der Elektronikfertigung zurückzuführen ist.

Frankreichs Nachfrage nach elastischen Polymeren für flexible Lebensmittelverpackungen wird von 2024 bis 2034 voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 1,9 % wachsen.

Spaniens Industrie für elastische Folien wird mit einer CAGR von 2,5 % wachsen, was auf den steigenden Bedarf an hochwertigen Verpackungen für Körperpflegeprodukte zurückzuführen ist.

Es wird erwartet, dass der indische Markt für elastische Folien mit einer CAGR von 5,5 % bis 2034 das höchste Wachstum verzeichnen wird.

Die Nachfrage nach elastischen Folien in Hygieneprodukten ist weiterhin groß und hält im Jahr 2024 einen Marktanteil von 84,1 %.





Wachsende Nachfrage nach elastischen Folien durch Babypflegeprodukte und nachhaltige Verpackungslösungen

Der Markt für elastische Folien ist bereit für ein erhebliches Wachstum in den nächsten zehn Jahren, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage nach Babypflegeprodukten und den Aufstieg nachhaltiger Verpackungslösungen. Entsprechend den Markttrends verändern wichtige Faktoren wie die gestiegene weltweite Zahl von Säuglingsgeburten und das Umweltbewusstsein die Landschaft für elastische Folien, die zunehmend in einer Vielzahl von Sektoren eingesetzt werden, darunter Körperpflege- und Lebensmittelverpackungen.

Wichtige Trends, die den Markt beeinflussen

Babypflegeprodukte kurbeln die Nachfrage nach elastischen Folien an: Mit Fortschritten in der Reproduktionstechnologie und bei der Behandlung von Unfruchtbarkeit nehmen die weltweiten Geburten bei Säuglingen zu, was die Nachfrage nach wichtigen Babypflegeprodukten wie Windeln und Babyflaschen ankurbelt. Elastische Folien sind aufgrund ihrer hohen Saugfähigkeit, ihres Komforts und ihrer überlegenen Eigenschaften zur Verhinderung von Leckagen zu einem integralen Bestandteil dieser Produkte geworden. Da die Babypflegebranche weiter expandiert, wird erwartet, dass sowohl etablierte als auch aufstrebende Akteure weltweit einen Anstieg der Nachfrage nach hochwertigen elastischen Folien verzeichnen werden.

Mit Fortschritten in der Reproduktionstechnologie und bei der Behandlung von Unfruchtbarkeit nehmen die weltweiten Geburten bei Säuglingen zu, was die Nachfrage nach wichtigen Babypflegeprodukten wie Windeln und Babyflaschen ankurbelt. Elastische Folien sind aufgrund ihrer hohen Saugfähigkeit, ihres Komforts und ihrer überlegenen Eigenschaften zur Verhinderung von Leckagen zu einem integralen Bestandteil dieser Produkte geworden. Da die Babypflegebranche weiter expandiert, wird erwartet, dass sowohl etablierte als auch aufstrebende Akteure weltweit einen Anstieg der Nachfrage nach hochwertigen elastischen Folien verzeichnen werden. Nachhaltige Verpackungslösungen treiben das Marktwachstum voran: Die steigende Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Verpackungslösungen ist ein weiterer Faktor, der das Wachstum des Marktes für elastische Folien ankurbelt. Mit zunehmendem Umweltbewusstsein von Unternehmen und Verbrauchern gelten elastische Folien aufgrund ihrer leichten Zusammensetzung und des minimalen Materialeinsatzes als umweltfreundliche Alternative. Diese Attribute helfen Unternehmen, ihren CO2-Fußabdruck zu reduzieren und den Abfall in Verpackungsprozessen zu minimieren.

Marktteilnehmer, die die Aussichten des Marktes für elastische Folien prägen

Der Markt ist halsabschneiderisch und hat sich in den letzten Jahren dramatisch verändert. Vor allem in Entwicklungsländern sind elastische Folien sehr begehrt. Um dem Markt und der Konkurrenz einen Schritt voraus zu sein, bauen die Hersteller Produktionsstätten, setzen modernste Maschinen ein und investieren erheblich in Forschung und Entwicklung. Es wird erwartet, dass diese Techniken die Produktionskapazität erhöhen und einen Wettbewerbsvorteil erhalten.

Führende Produzenten sind bestrebt, ihre Lieferketten zu verbessern, damit die Verbraucher ihre Waren leichter erhalten können. In einem schnell expandierenden Geschäft wollen sie ihren Marktanteil halten und sich an die sich ändernden Bedürfnisse der Kunden anpassen. In den kommenden zehn Jahren wird erwartet, dass Unternehmen, die neue Technologien einsetzen, um Kundenwünsche zu erfüllen, das Marktwachstum vorantreiben werden.

Schlüsselunternehmen auf dem Markt

Mondi plc.

Golden Phoenix Fiberwebs, Inc.

Neos Italia Srl

Tredegar Corporation

Pantex International S.p.A.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Kraton Corporation

Aplix S.A.



Jüngste Entwicklungen

Im Februar 2023 entwickelten Michael Dickey und Camille Dreyfus von der Abteilung für Chemie- und Biomolekulartechnik der North Carolina State University eine Technik, bei der flüssiges Metall verwendet wird, um ein elastisches Material herzustellen, das für Gase und Flüssigkeiten undurchlässig ist.

Im November 2017 sicherte sich Griffon Corp. einen Käufer für seine Tochtergesellschaft Clopay Plastic Products, Berry Global Group Inc., und zahlte 475 Millionen US-Dollar. Berry erwarb Clopay Plastic, das Produktionsstätten in Nashville, Augusta, Deutschland, São Paulo und Suzhou umfasst.

Im Februar 2016 entwickelten Forscher der East China University of Science and Technology und der Shanghai Jiao Tong University eine hochfeste Kohlenstoff-Nanoröhrenfolie, die ihre Elastizität beibehält, was zu einem deutlich stärkeren Material als Kevlar und Kohlefaser führt.



Wichtige Segmentierungen: Markt für elastische Folien

Nach Materialtyp:

Elastomere auf Ethylenbasis

Elastomere auf Propylenbasis

Styrol-Block-Copolymere

Sonstige (PET-basiert)

Nach Anwendung:

Hygiene Weibliche Pflege Windeln

Medizinisch

Weitere Anwendungen



Nach Endverwendung:

Lebensmittel und Getränke

Pharmaka

Kosmetik und Körperpflege

Selbstfahrend

Elektrik und Elektronik

Andere

Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Ostasien

Südasien

Ozeanien

Naher Osten und Afrika



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

