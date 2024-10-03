PHILIPPINES, October 3 - Press Release

October 1, 2024 Bong Go extends support to uplift lives of labor sectors as his Malasakit Team aids workers throughout Batangas Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of CALABARZON with familial ties to the Tesoro clan of Batangas, assisted struggling workers in Sto. Tomas, Malvar, and Balete, Batangas, on Monday, September 30. Go collaborated with fellow public officials, including Sto. Tomas Vice Mayor Cathy Jaurigue-Perez, Malvar Vice Mayor Bert Lat, and Balete Vice Mayor Alvin Payo in giving aid to the displaced workers. "Sa totoo lang po, 'wag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Kaya hinding-hindi ko sasayangin ang pagkakataon na ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya," Go encouraged in a video message. Held at the municipal halls of Sto. Tomas, Malvar, and Balete, a total of 150 beneficiaries received masks, vitamins, snacks, shirts, and basketballs and volleyballs from Go. There were also select recipients of mobile phones. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also extended to said beneficiaries the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program that Go supports to provide temporary employment to recipients. Go also filed Senate Bill No. 420, which advocates for setting up a program to offer short-term job opportunities for qualified individuals from low-income rural families. The bill proposes the creation of the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). Should this bill become a law, REAP would primarily focus on providing temporary employment options to those who qualify based on economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or reliance on seasonal work. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also urged the community to utilize the medical support available at any of the Malasakit Centers within the province, specifically at the Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City and the Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery. First established in 2018, the Malasakit Centers are designed to be one-stop shops for medical assistance programs offered by concerned agencies. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 Malasakit centers have assisted nearly 12 million Filipinos across the country, as reported by the DOH. "Magtulungan tayo upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas maginhawa at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," Go said. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," emphasized Go, affectionately known as Mr. Malasakit for his dedication to aiding Filipinos in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.