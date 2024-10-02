Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Reports in September 2024 a Passenger Traffic Decrease of 3.9% Compared to 2023

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for September 2024, compared with September 2023.



For September 2024, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports decreased by 3.6%, compared to September 2023. Guadalajara airport presented an increase in passenger traffic of 4.1%, while Los Cabos, Tijuana, and Puerto Vallarta airports presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 9.9%, 6.2%, and 5.1% respectively, compared to September 2023. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 11.5%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Sep-23 Sep-24 % Change Jan- Sep 23 Jan- Sep 24 % Change Guadalajara 976.4 977.3 0.1% 9,395.0 8,779.4 (6.6%) Tijuana* 721.6 660.8 (8.4%) 6,751.6 6,288.3 (6.9%) Los Cabos 227.1 220.9 (2.7%) 2,244.2 2,119.7 (5.5%) Puerto Vallarta 213.0 219.0 2.8% 2,197.1 2,121.6 (3.4%) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 202.8 174.1 (14.1%) 1,729.5 1,545.3 (10.7%) Hermosillo 177.0 163.7 (7.5%) 1,552.4 1,512.7 (2.6%) Kingston 0.1 0.2 183.5% 1.3 2.4 80.5% Morelia 61.8 51.2 (17.2%) 609.1 464.5 (23.7%) La Paz 79.1 90.9 14.9% 814.2 879.9 8.1% Mexicali 134.3 69.6 (48.2%) 1,174.8 765.1 (34.9%) Aguascalientes 53.8 51.6 (4.1%) 478.6 467.0 (2.4%) Los Mochis 34.6 44.4 28.3% 336.2 412.0 22.5% Manzanillo 8.2 7.9 (3.6%) 80.1 94.4 17.8% Total 2,889.7 2,731.6 (5.5%) 27,364.0 25,452.3 (7.0%)

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Sep-23 Sep-24 % Change Jan- Sep 23 Jan- Sep 24 % Change Guadalajara 376.6 430.9 14.4% 3,848.9 4,353.1 13.1% Tijuana* 291.5 288.9 (0.9%) 3,254.5 3,001.9 (7.8%) Los Cabos 246.0 205.1 (16.6%) 3,603.1 3,489.0 (3.2%) Puerto Vallarta 139.1 115.0 (17.3%) 2,863.8 2,970.5 3.7% Montego Bay 324.1 286.8 (11.5%) 3,963.2 3,897.2 (1.7%) Guanajuato 66.6 81.2 21.9% 645.5 773.5 19.8% Hermosillo 6.0 5.9 (1.2%) 55.0 62.6 13.8% Kingston 132.1 137.6 4.2% 1,338.9 1,324.9 (1.0%) Morelia 42.9 48.7 13.6% 444.0 483.9 9.0% La Paz 0.8 0.8 3.7% 10.3 8.7 (15.9%) Mexicali 0.6 0.5 (11.6%) 5.3 5.6 4.8% Aguascalientes 24.0 27.9 16.5% 214.3 242.1 13.0% Los Mochis 0.5 0.6 18.3% 5.4 6.1 14.3% Manzanillo 2.0 2.4 18.0% 49.1 65.7 33.7% Total 1,652.8 1,632.4 (1.2%) 20,301.5 20,684.7 1.9%

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Sep-23 Sep-24 % Change Jan- Sep 23 Jan- Sep 24 % Change Guadalajara 1,353.0 1,408.2 4.1% 13,243.9 13,132.5 (0.8%) Tijuana* 1,013.0 949.8 (6.2%) 10,006.1 9,290.2 (7.2%) Los Cabos 473.1 426.1 (9.9%) 5,847.3 5,608.7 (4.1%) Puerto Vallarta 352.1 334.0 (5.1%) 5,060.9 5,092.1 0.6% Montego Bay 324.1 286.8 (11.5%) 3,963.2 3,897.2 (1.7%) Guanajuato 269.4 255.3 (5.2%) 2,375.0 2,318.7 (2.4%) Hermosillo 183.0 169.6 (7.3%) 1,607.5 1,575.3 (2.0%) Kingston 132.2 137.8 4.3% 1,340.3 1,327.3 (1.0%) Morelia 104.7 99.9 (4.6%) 1,053.1 948.4 (9.9%) La Paz 79.9 91.7 14.8% 824.5 888.6 7.8% Mexicali 134.8 70.1 (48.0%) 1,180.1 770.7 (34.7%) Aguascalientes 77.8 79.5 2.2% 692.9 709.1 2.3% Los Mochis 35.1 45.0 28.1% 341.6 418.1 22.4% Manzanillo 10.2 10.3 0.7% 129.2 160.1 23.9% Total 4,542.5 4,364.0 (3.9%) 47,665.6 46,137.0 (3.2%)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Sep-23 Sep-24 % Change Jan- Sep 23 Jan- Sep 24 % Change Tijuana 288.8 283.4 (1.9%) 3,226.9 2,956.3 (8.4%)

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors : The seats available during September 2024 decreased by 7.8%, compared to September 2023. The load factors for the month went from 77.8% in September 2023 to 80.1% in September 2024.



Guadalajara – Toronto: Flair Airlines



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx/+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294

