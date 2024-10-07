Capillary Technologies Enters DACH Region

MUNICH, GERMANY, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capillary Technologies, a global leader in customer engagement and customer loyalty solutions , is proud to announce its expansion into the DACH region. This entry into the DACH region marks a significant milestone in Capillary's European growth strategy, following its successful expansion in the US and the acquisition of Tenerity's Digital Connect Assets, which facilitated the company's entry into the UK.Capillary Technologies' comprehensive suite of customer loyalty solutions—Loyalty+, Engage+, Insights+, and Rewards+—alongside a robust Customer Data Platform (CDP) and expert consultancy services through Brierley, will now be tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses in the DACH region.The expansion is also supported by Capillary's role as a Founding Partner of the European Loyalty Association, further solidifying its commitment to driving innovative loyalty solutions across Europe.Rahul Ashok, Head of Growth - DACH at Capillary Technologies, commented on the expansion: "Entering the DACH region is a significant step for Capillary as we continue to grow our presence in Europe. We will bring our world-class loyalty solutions to a new audience, tailored to the specific needs of the DACH market. We are in the process of setting up our team and office in Germany. Based out of Munich, Germany, I am excited to lead this initiative."Aneesh Reddy, CEO of Capillary Technologies, added: "Our expansion into the DACH region is a testament to our commitment to becoming the global leader in loyalty management. With a local team in Germany and our innovative product suite, we are well-positioned to help businesses in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland create loyal, lifelong customers. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Capillary in Europe, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."As Capillary Technologies continues its rapid growth, there would be several strategic partnerships in the region to extend Capillary’s innovative loyalty solutions to one of Europe’s most dynamic regions. Businesses in the DACH region can now leverage Capillary’s industry-leading SaaS loyalty solutions to enhance customer loyalty, drive engagement, and increase their topline.About Capillary TechnologiesCapillary Technologies is a managed SaaS solution powering 500+ loyalty programs with its best-in-class loyalty technology platform and expert services. Founded in 2012, Capillary has a strong global presence across the United States, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East working with 400+ brands like Tata, PUMA, Shell, Metro, Petron, Domino's, Kanmo Group, and Marks & Spencer. The platform's suite of products – Loyalty+, Engage+, Rewards+, Insights+; are all AI-powered and sit on top of a powerful consumer data platform that has touched more than a billion end customers. Capillary is backed by marquee investors like Avataar Ventures, Filter Capital, Sequoia Capital, Warburg Pincus & more. For more information, visit www.capillarytech.com.

