State Library Board Meeting 10/11/2024

October 2, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Salem, OR – The State Library Board will meet from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024 in Community Room 2A at the Holgate Library, 7905 SE Holgate Blvd, Portland OR 97206. This is a public meeting; those who would like to attend should contact Susan Westin at susan.westin@slo.oregon.gov.

Questions or concerns can be addressed to Wendy Cornelisen, State Librarian at 503-378-4367 or wendy.cornelisen@slo.oregon.gov.

STATE LIBRARY BOARD MEETING

October 11, 2024

Portland OR

Greg Williams, Chair

Agenda

9:00 a.m. Approval of the Minutes – August 9 Meeting Williams

9:05 Public Comment**

9:10 Report of the Board Chair and Members Williams

9:45 Report of the State Librarian Cornelisen

9:55 Budget Report Cornelisen

10:05 Quarterly Stats and Annual Performance Progress Report Cornelisen

10:15 Annual Strategic Report Cornelisen

10:30 Break

10:45 Oregon intellectual Freedom Clearinghouse Report Ottum

11:15 Advisory Council Members Nielsen

11:20 Board Logistics Williams

11:30 Adjournment

Tour of Holgate Public Library

**Any person may address the State Library Board on any topic for up to 3 minutes. The State Library Board does not generally engage in dialog with those making comments but may refer any questions or issues raised to the State Librarian.

NOTE: The times of all agenda items are approximate and subject to change.

Sign language interpretation will be provided for the public if requested 48 hours before the meeting; notice 72 hours before the meeting is preferred. Handouts of meeting materials may also be requested in an alternate formats 72 hours before the meeting. Requests may be made to Susan Westin at susan.westin@slo.oregon.gov.