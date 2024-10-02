Maryland Fishing Report – October 2

The Casanova family enjoyed a wonderful fishing trip together for bluefish in the lower bay recently that will cement long lasting family memories. Photo by Travis Long October temperatures and hungry fish are setting the stage for fun fishing adventures. Families and friends are taking advantage of setting out to enjoy the outdoors from western Maryland to our coastal waters. Don’t miss this extraordinary time to enjoy fishing together.

Forecast Summary: October 2 – October 8: As we roll into the first full week of “Rocktober,” expect moderate, sunny, calm weather to highlight our fishing conditions this week in Maryland’s waters. As reported from the NOAA buoys, shorter daylight periods and cooler day-time air temperatures have cooled main Bay surface water temperatures to the lower 70s, with rivers running slightly cooler. Maryland’s part of the Bay continues to run fresher than average. In most places, expect areas with suitable amounts of oxygen – greater than 3 mg/liter – to extend down to at least depths of 35 feet. The improving oxygen and water temperature conditions will continue to provide anglers with more opportunities to catch fish in shallower waters (as well as breaking fish) and the traditional places deeper in the water column such as channel edges, underwater points, hard bottom, and drop-offs. Expect average water clarity for most of the Maryland portion of the Bay. To see the latest water clarity conditions on NOAA satellite maps, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps. Except for the Potomac River, expect average flows for the Susquehanna River and some other Maryland rivers and streams. There will be above average tidal currents all week as a result of the upcoming new moon on October 2. Due to a low-pressure system parked off Maryland’s coast producing prolonged onshore winds, expect tides to be higher than normal for some of this week. As always, the best fishing areas could be further refined by intersecting them with underwater points, hard bottom, drop-offs, and large schools of baitfish. For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area of the bay, be sure to check out Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast.

Upper Chesapeake Bay

Frankie Goff is all smiles with this nice striped bass she caught at the Conowingo Dam Pool. Photo by Don Goff Anglers at the Conowingo Dam pool are enjoying good fishing for striped bass during the dam’s afternoon-evening power generation water releases. Long casts with medium surf rods and braided line are needed to get close to the turbine wash with soft plastic jigs and topwater lures. There is also some striped bass action occurring near the mouth of the Susquehanna along the channel edges and edges of the Susquehanna Flats during the morning and evening hours. Striped bass fishing continues to be good at the mouth of the Patapsco River, the Pooles Island area and Fort McHenry. Live lining spot continues to be one of the most popular ways to fish for striped bass, but live lining eels and jigging are also popular. The Love Point rocks are getting a lot of attention from anglers using spot for live-lining or jigging for striped bass. Anglers who are live-lining usually anchor up and drift their spot along the drop-offs around the rocks. Those jigging often drift by in the current and walk their soft plastic jigs along the bottom and across the current. Anglers are also reporting finding striped bass suspended near the channel edges at the mouth of the Chester River and Podickory Point. Fishing for white perch is good this week in the tidal rivers and creeks of the upper Bay. Most anglers are casting small spinnerbaits and spin-jigs along the shorelines during the morning and evening hours with good results. Bottom fishing with grass shrimp, peeler crab or pieces of bloodworm on the various shoals and knolls out in the bay as well as deeper structure in the tidal rivers and creeks works well. Blue catfish can be found in high numbers at the mouth of the Susquehanna River and every tidal river within the upper bay region. The Chester River is a very good place to find them from Chestertown to the Crumpton area. Fresh cut bait is one of the most popular baits, but chicken liver, chicken meat as well as cheese baits work well.