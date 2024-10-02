Greif Named to Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for Fourth Consecutive Year

DELAWARE, Ohio, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace for the fourth consecutive year by Newsweek.



"We are honored to be recognized as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for the fourth consecutive year," said Ole Rosgaard, Greif President and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is a testament to our employees' dedication and commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment where everyone feels respected, inspired, and appreciated. I am proud of our entire team for their hard work and dedication."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Newsweek yet again," said Bala Sathyanarayanan, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer. "At Greif, we are committed to creating a positive and supportive work environment where every colleague can thrive. We are proud to be a company where our colleague feels valued and respected."

The Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces list is compiled by Newsweek and backed by research from the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a world-leading leadership development and benchmark research company. Companies making the list are chosen based on an independent survey of more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated as a core component of the business model.

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contact

TJ Struhs

Director, Corporate Communications

+1 207-956-2304 | tj.struhs@greif.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.