XPO Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, October 30, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO) will hold its third quarter conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 30, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released earlier that morning and made available on www.xpo.com.

Access information:
Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756
International callers: +1-201-689-7817
Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 29, 2024, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13749187. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.

About XPO
XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 18 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves approximately 53,000 customers with 615 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, with headquarters in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Investor Contact
Brian Scasserra
+1-617-607-6429
brian.scasserra@xpo.com

Media Contact
Cole Horton
+1-203-609-6004
cole.horton@xpo.com


