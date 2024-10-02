Leadership Building at Family Offices Require a ‘Blueprint,’ says Mack International Founder Linda Mack in New Webcast

Leadership Expert Details How Best to Hire C-Suite Leaders in New Policy and Taxation Group Webcast with Host Pat Soldano

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Business expert Linda Mack, founder of Mack International, details in a new webcast from Policy and Taxation Group how to best plan for and hire family office C-suite leaders. The Mack webcast discusses how family offices should launch an effective executive search, how to sidestep common search pitfalls, and how there are often some surprising challenges with “Gen Z” leadership. Mack International is a leading executive search and strategic human capital consulting firm focused on single family offices/family enterprises, multi-client family offices.The webcast is hosted by Pat Soldano, President, Policy and Taxation Group and Family Enterprise USA, both organizations advocate for clients of family offices, family businesses, and successful individuals.“Building a successful family office is much like constructing a house,” says Mack in the webcast. “It requires a clear vision, a budget, and a blueprint,” she says. “A family office must be carefully designed with an understanding of its purpose, structure, and the services it will provide.”The webcast also offers answers to frequently asked questions on recruiting C-Suite talent, common recruiting mistakes, and the challenges dealing with Next Generation succession planning and communications.“Our ongoing series of webcasts and podcasts are important not only for family businesses, but for helping to deliver the message to our legislators that family businesses are critical to our economy,” said host Soldano. “These webcasts are particularly enlightening in that they cover the key issues of leadership building and next generation transition planning,” she said.According to research, America’s multi-generational family-owned businesses not only contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product, but are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country’s private workforce, research shows.The webcasts can be seen by clicking here: Policy and Taxation Group Webcasts About Mack InternationalMack International, LLC is the premier retained executive search and strategic human capital consulting firm focused on providing solutions to single family offices/family enterprises, multi-client family offices, and the full spectrum of wealth management advisory, investment management and financial services firms that serve the ultra-high net worth private wealth and family markets.About Policy and Taxation GroupPolicy and Taxation Group is the Voice for Family Offices and Successful Individuals in Washington, DC focused exclusively on the critical tax and economic policies that impact them. Since 1995, PATG has been the leading advocacy group working to reduce and eliminate estate tax, gift tax, and generation skipping transfer tax while blocking increased income tax and capital gains taxes, the creation of a wealth tax, and other hostile tax policies that punish hardworking taxpayers and success.

