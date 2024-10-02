Submit Release
House Bill 1994 Printer's Number 3691

PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in corporate net income tax, further providing for definitions; in procedure and administration, further providing for petition for reassessment and for review by board and providing for settlement conference process, for closing agreements and for report to General Assembly; and, in general provisions, further providing for timely filing.

