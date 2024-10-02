House Bill 1994 Printer's Number 3691

PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in corporate net income tax, further providing for definitions; in procedure and administration, further providing for petition for reassessment and for review by board and providing for settlement conference process, for closing agreements and for report to General Assembly; and, in general provisions, further providing for timely filing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.