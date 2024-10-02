STRACK & VAN TIL TO GIVE AWAY $1,000 GIFT CARD DAILY OCT. 2-29

The sweepstakes is in honor of the grocer’s 95th year in business

Highland, IN, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate their 95th anniversary of servicing shoppers in the NWI Region, Strack & Van Til is giving customers the chance to win a $1,000 Strack & Van Til gift card every day from Oct. 2 to 29.

“We’ve always been a company rooted in the community with a dedication to serving the local neighborhoods. This special anniversary promotion could really make a difference in the lives of our customers,” said Michael Tyson, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer for Strack & Van Til. “It’s our way of showing our gratitude to our loyal customers, many of them generational.”

Tyson said shoppers who are enrolled in the Strack & Van Til Rewards program are automatically entered into the sweepstakes when they shop using their rewards account during the promotion period. One winner will be randomly selected each day beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2 and continuing through Oct. 29.

To enroll in the Rewards Program and become eligible for the sweepstakes, individuals can download the Strack & Van app on either Google Play or Apple (iTunes) or visit the website strackandvantil.com/rewards to create an account. QR codes located throughout the store will also direct customers to the online rewards registration page.

Tyson said the $1,000 Strack & Van Til gift cards are redeemable for grocery items only, (excludes alcohol, tobacco, lottery and gift cards) and can be used either during one or multiple visits, until the limit is met.

“We’re really excited about this particular promotion to celebrate No. 95,” he said. “Last year, we gave away a car. While that was certainly unique, we feel multiple gift cards of this value for this length of time, would really have a positive impact on more of our customers.”

Tyson said customers enrolled in the rewards program also benefit from additional savings and specials throughout the year when they enter their phone number at the register or show the barcode from the app on the phone.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. For complete details, visit strackandvantil.com/giveaway.

About Strack & Van Til

Strack & Van Til is a full-service grocery and fresh food store that guarantees the finest quality products and the best value. We are proud to partner with local communities, charities and organizations to help make a positive difference in the community. We celebrate values like loyalty, hard work, self-reliance, genuineness and gratitude. Since 1929, we’re Northwest Indiana’s grocery store, and we’re proud to be Indiana made. Visit us at strackandvantil.com.

Renee Thometz Strack & Van Til 219.961.9133 thometzr@s-vt.com

