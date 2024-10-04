Adfuel and Context Networks Partner to Transform Programmatic Advertising for Casinos with Advanced DSP-SSP Solutions

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adfuel, powered by Mobiquity Technologies, announces a strategic partnership with Context Networks to integrate the Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN™) into its Demand Side Platform (DSP) for retail and land-based casino properties. The CPMN is a cutting-edge Platform-as-a-Service offered at no cost to casinos and enables operators to monetize prime digital real estate on slot machines and other networked digital displays by selling targeted advertising to specific player demographics, creating a more personalized and engaging guest experience.CPMN enables casinos to drive new revenue streams while delivering tailored promotions to patrons enrolled in loyalty reward programs, enhancing their experience and increasing brand loyalty. "We’re excited to partner with Adfuel and Mobiquity Technologies, utilizing their DSP to bring the unique advantages of our Contextual Promotions Media Network to resort hotel casino properties," said Matthew Olden, Founder and CEO of Context Networks. "This cutting-edge technology enables casinos to engage their patrons more effectively, boost satisfaction, and generate additional revenue. We look forward to working closely with Adfuel to provide a highly personalized experience for casino players."Adfuel's DSP allows ad buyers to minimize expenditures while gaining access to top-quality ad sites at the most competitive prices. Dan Pasco, CEO, says, "We're excited to integrate the Contextual Promotions Media Network into our DSP, providing casinos with innovative tools to engage their most valuable audiences."The DSP's centralized interface, powered by real-time bidding and algorithms, streamlines programmatic ad inventory buying and selling, providing advertisers with a competitive advantage in targeting high-value audiences through premium inventory and exclusive deals. Dan elaborates, "This collaboration with Context Networks sets a new standard in programmatic advertising for casinos , maximizing the potential of digital real estate and driving meaningful results."About Adfuel:Adfuel is a leading digital platform provider specializing in cutting-edge online advertising and campaign management solutions. Committed to innovation and exceptional results, Adfuel empowers businesses to optimize their digital marketing strategies and excel in the digital space. Our innovative platform delivers targeted, results-oriented campaigns that maximize ROI for our clients. From advanced programmatic advertising to custom marketing solutions, Adfuel leverages the latest technology and industry insights to drive exceptional results. We partner with leading technology providers and analytics firms to ensure our clients stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Contact us today to discover how Adfuel can elevate your brand and drive your business forward. For more information, please visit https://www.goadfuel.com About Context Networks:Context Networks is the leading programmatic advertising solutions provider for the gaming industry. Their flagship product, the Contextual Promotions Media Network (CPMN), is a patent-protected, cloud-based platform that delivers targeted ads across casino digital displays and online and mobile properties. Context Networks also offers advertiser-sponsored marketing solutions, including digital augmented reality coupons and interactive campaigns, and partners with industry leaders like Quick Custom Intelligence and PlayGlobally to deliver top-tier data-driven solutions. Discover how the CPMN can boost your gaming operation by contacting Context Networks today. For more information, please visit https://www.contextnetworks.net Contact Information:Adfuel Contact:Daniel A. PascoPresident & CEOAdfuel Inc.305-390-9919dan@goadfuel.comIsabella PascoCMOAdfuel Inc.905-325-6477bella@goadfuel.comContext Networks Contact:Investor RelationsEmail: IR@contextnetworks.netPhone: 252-423-6387

