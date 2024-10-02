Fentress Architects Welcomes Robin Ault as Design Director and Principal

Award-winning Architect Robin Ault Brings a Record of High-Performance Design to Fentress Architects

Denver, Colorado, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentress Architects is excited to share that Robin Ault, AIA, LEED AP, has returned to the firm as design director and principal. Ault's award-winning portfolio showcases compelling, performance-oriented designs that reflect both culture and context.

Ault began his career at Fentress Architects in 1995. Over the past three decades, he has led the designs of national and international design competitions on multiple project types and been the lead project designer for several AIA award-winning buildings including the Parker Water & Sanitation District Headquarters in Parker, CO, the NEXUS Center in New York, the LEED Gold 50 Fifty office building in Denver, the LEED Platinum Humanities Gateway at the University of California Irvine, and the LEED Gold stem cell research laboratory for the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine adjacent to the Salk Institute in La Jolla, CA.

“Robin Ault is great architect and friend,” said Curtis Fentress, Fentress Architects’ founder and principal in charge of design. “His highly sculptural and iconic approach to design is in perfect alignment with Fentress Architects’ core values. We are thrilled to have him back.”

Named one of ENR’s ‘Top 20 under 40’ in 2012, Ault is a visiting critic, student mentor, and proud alum of the University of Colorado, College of Architecture and Planning. He is also a Design Review Board Member for the Lowry Community Master Association in Denver.

“It’s a tremendous honor to return to Fentress Architects, where my career began, and to engage with the team on several new studio projects,” Ault remarks. “As design director, I aim to deliver work infused with beauty, clarity, and a deep passion for design.”

Ault rejoins Fentress Architects following five years as design director at Perkins&Will Denver. Prior to that, he served as design director for Clutch Design Studio, which he co-founded in 2013. In addition to being a talented architect, Ault is an accomplished artist whose contemporary paintings are exhibited regularly throughout the metro Denver area.

