Educate Fairfax Inducts Eight Distinguished Members at 3rd FCPS Alumni Hall of Fame Ceremony

Gen. James Clapper, media personality Tony Perkins, and Cleveland Browns coach Callie Brownson among the decorated class of Fairfax County Public Schools Alum.

Each of these inductees embodies the spirit of excellence and service that we strive to instill in all FCPS students. Their achievements are a testament to the power of public education.” — Educate Fairfax Executive Director Dr. Lynette Henry

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educate Fairfax hosted its third annual Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) Alumni Hall of Fame induction ceremony on September 25 at the Tower Club in Tysons, honoring eight exceptional alumni whose achievements have made significant impacts locally and globally.Dr. Michelle Reid, Superintendent of FCPS inducted each alumni with an award welcoming them into the FCPS Alumni Hall of Fame The evening was a heartfelt celebration of success stories born from Fairfax County’s public schools.Attendees included educators, community leaders, and supporters who gathered to recognize and draw inspiration from the inductees’ diverse accomplishments in national security, entertainment, sports, technology, healthcare, social advocacy, architecture, and education.The 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees:- Amanda Andere (Herndon High School, Class of 1998): As CEO of Funders Together to End Homelessness, Andere has dedicated her life to promoting racial and housing justice, making significant strides in social advocacy.- Michael Batt: (Marshall High School, Class of 1982): A former senior executive at Microsoft and currently the Vice president of talent for the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Batt has been instrumental in fostering growth and innovation in the region.- Callie Brownson (Mount Vernon High School, Class of 2007): Making history as the first female NFL coach for the Cleveland Browns, Brownson currently serves as the assistant wide receivers coach, breaking barriers in professional sports. Thank you to Callie’s Dad, Bruce Brownson, for accepting the award on her behalf. A proud FCPS alumni himself, it was a great honor to celebrate his daughter’s induction with him.- General James Clapper (Annandale High School, Class of 1959): With a distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force and intelligence community, Clapper served as the Director of National Intelligence under President Barack Obama, shaping national security policies.- Gavin Myers: (James Madison High School, Class of 1993): The Washington, D.C., office president for Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, Myers leads projects that enhance facilities for FCPS and other organizations, impacting the educational environment.- Tony Perkins (Mount Vernon High School, Class of 1977): A nationally renowned stand-up comedian and beloved TV news host, Perkins has brought laughter and vital information to audiences across the nation.- Todd Stottlemyer (West Springfield High School, Class of 1981): As CEO and board member of Acentra Health, Stottlemyer has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the healthcare industry, influencing policy and innovation.- Sumeet Shrivastava: (Robinson Secondary, Class of 1984): President and CEO of Unissant, Shrivastava also serves as the George Mason University Foundation chair and the NOVA Science Center board chair, contributing to advancements in education and technology.A Night of Inspiration and Community“Each of these inductees embodies the spirit of excellence and service that we strive to instill in all FCPS students,” said Dr. Lynette Henry, executive director of Educate Fairfax. “Their achievements are a testament to the power of public education and a source of inspiration for our current students to pursue their dreams.”The event also featured a silent auction to support the Educate Fairfax Scholarship Fund which will help high school seniors in their pursuit of post-secondary education at community colleges, trade schools, or universities with scholarships. The fund also empowers high school juniors and seniors by providing financial assistance for externships, internships, clinical experiences, and apprenticeships covering essential costs like transportation, childcare and other experience-related expenses. We continue to seek donations towards our Educate Fairfax Scholarship Fund.“Our mission is to ensure every FCPS student has a path to success,” Dr. Henry said. “By supporting our aspiring students, we are removing financial barriers to post-secondary education and we’re investing in the future leaders of our community.”Educate Fairfax energizes the power of the community to invest in educational excellence and prepare students for the future.Cindy Anderson, board chair of Educate Fairfax, remarked, “Tonight’s celebration highlights the incredible talent nurtured within our schools. These alumni have not only excelled professionally but have also given back to their communities, embodying the core values we uphold.”FCPS is one of the largest and most diverse school districts in the country, with 181,000 students across 198 schools and centers.FCPS Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid added, “We are immensely proud of our alumni who have gone on to achieve remarkable success. Their stories reinforce the importance of providing equitable opportunities for all students to discover and pursue their passions.”The event was made possible thanks to the generous support of the Educate Fairfax alumni initiative, including Apple Federal Credit Union, Cox Business, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Cigna Healthcare, Guernsey, I-66 Express Mobility Partners, Kaiser Permanente, Moseley Architects, and Ricoh.Their contributions were instrumental in making the event a success and furthering our mission to support FCPS students.

