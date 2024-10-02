Judge Adrienne Waters Ogle Makes History as First Woman Circuit Court Judge in Fourth Judicial District

When Judge Adrienne Waters Ogle was appointed to the fourth judicial district circuit court by Governor Bill Lee, she became the first women to hold that position in the district.

“I am just so honored and glad,” said Judge Ogle. “I hope that more women are appointed or run for election, and I think that that’s a good thing just to have diversity on the bench.”

Her position, which was designed to hear civil cases only, was created by the Tennessee legislature due to a backload of cases in the fourth judicial district, which covers Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson and Sevier counties. For that reason, Judge Ogle was sworn in the day after her appointment.

“It was a very quick thing,” said Judge Ogle. “Chancellor Ripley is our presiding judge, and he called me about 11 a.m. and asked if I could be at the courthouse at 12:45 p.m. So, I ran down there. My husband was able to come and my mom. My dad was out of town.”

Judge Ogle described the process as a whirlwind, but said she is happy and ready to do the work. Her first circuit court case was an order of protection docket.

“Judge [Jim] Gass, he was very kind and came to court and helped me and let me observe him,” she said. Getting to know the clerks and just getting to see how they handle the process of OP court.”

Prior to circuit court, Judge Ogle served as the juvenile magistrate for Sevier County, where she sat on the bench every Friday for the past 10 years.

”If I’m not in court on Friday, it throws me off, I don’t know what to do with myself,” she said. “It will be nice that my career is evolving, and I think I’m going to enjoy the challenge of being able to hear cases about different legal issues. I had the most wonderful court staff and the attorneys that I dealt with in juvenile court were just amazing. I will really miss those relationships for sure.”

It was her role as magistrate, working with children, that inspired her to become a judge.

“I’ve learned a lot about the impact a judge’s decision has on the everyday life of the parties that come in front of them,” said Judge Ogle. “In my role as magistrate, I dealt with some really difficult things with kids. I have two girls of my own, my husband and I do, and sometimes that was hard, but I think being a judge was something that I realized I could do. It is something I have the skills to do in a way that serves my community that’s given me so much. And this was a chance to do that full-time.”

As for getting into law in the first place, she credits her parents.

“I was one of those little kids whose parents would say, ‘you need to be a lawyer,’” said Judge Ogle. “I guess I liked to argue a little bit. Personally, I’ve never considered being anything other than a lawyer. I just started saying I was going to be a lawyer, and I never veered off that course. I definitely love and have always loved the idea of being the person that steps in and helps somebody and fixes the situation, whenever somebody is in need.”

Judge Ogle enjoys sharing her can-do mindset with the younger generation, too.

“I think it’s a good thing to see for girls,” she said. “I like to go and talk at schools and interact with kids. Just them seeing that, hey, I might not look like every judge, but girls can do anything that they want to do and certainly be a judge if that’s your goal.”

Girls can now look to Judge Ogle and know that she is making history in her courtroom.

“It feels great,” said Judge Ogle. “I am honored. I also think it’s a big responsibility. I want to do a great job. I’m sure all judges do, but maybe even more so because I’m the first female. I feel like there’s a responsibility to do not just a good job, but a great job.”

Before joining the circuit court, Judge Ogle served as a partner at Green, Waters Ogle and McCarter Law Firm and as Magistrate for Sevier County Juvenile Court. She earned her bachelor’s degree at University of Tennessee and juris doctor at University of Tennessee College of Law.