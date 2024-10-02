MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW 2024 Showcases the Art of the World’s Top Creative Minds

Logo MvVO AD ART SHOW MvVO Ad Art Show 2024 (Image Credit: Nathalie De Zan)

Exclusive Reception & Digital Showcase on Artsy, Top Winning Artists Featured on OUTFRONT Times Square Billboards, Winner to receive Specialty Clio Award

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MvVO ART is proud to announce the opening of AD ART SHOW 2024—the 7th edition of the only international art show featuring artists from the world of advertising—artists following in the creative footsteps of Andy Warhol, Edward Hopper and many other legendary artists with roots in the Ad World.The all-digital art showcase will launch on MvVO ART’s Artsy Gallery on October 17—with art by 100 artists chosen by MvVO ART’s curatorial team. All featured works will be available for sale from October 17th on Artsy via www.mvvoart.com Artworks by the top 10 artists selected by MvVO ART’s Art Selection Committee of renown Art Professionals, will be showcased nationwide on OUTFRONT billboards.The top 3 selected by a Jury of well-known Art Collectors, will be featured on the gigantic OUTFRONT cube billboard in Times Square and the number one artist will be awarded the prestigious AD ART SHOW Specialty Clio Award.AD ART SHOW 2024 is an opportunity for Art lovers to discover emerging talent and for the Advertising industry to celebrate their most talented colleagues in the contemporary art scene. An exclusive digital Art Preview and—ticketed reception will open the show. Tickets are available online at www.mvvoart.com This will be a memorable event with the Specialty Clio awarded to the artist chosen to receive the top honors, wine and hors d’oeuvres, a hidden speakeasy, an artists’ panel, and the opportunity to meet the talented artists from Advertising.“We are thrilled to showcase the incredible talent emerging from the advertising world. These artists are truly worthy of discovery, and with their Art available for purchase on Artsy, it’s a unique opportunity for collectors and art lovers to invest in rising stars who are poised to make their mark on the contemporary art scene,” says Maria van Vlodrop, founder & CEO of MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW, top ten cultural shaper, Adweek 100“Our partnership with the AD ART SHOW is a unique opportunity to enable the creative community in the ad world to share their incredible personal work on the largest advertising canvases across the US. A purposeful message on a massive scale has the power to transform a city, stop people in their tracks, and leave a lasting impact. I’m excited for these artists to experience their work reaching and inspiring entire communities,” says Eddy Herty, VP, National Creative Director at OUTFRONT.Nicole Purcell, CEO, the Clios, also expressed her support: “The AD ART SHOW is an extraordinary platform to uncover and celebrate artists who bring a fresh perspective from the advertising industry. At the Clios, we are proud to continue our partnership with MvVO ART to support the discovery of these exceptional talents. We need artists now more than ever to inspire and connect creative communities in new ways”.For more information and to discover the artists, visit www.mvvoart.com About the MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW:Founded by Maria van Vlodrop, a top ten cultural shaper (Adweek creative 100), MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW showcases talented artists from the advertising industry. Launched at Sotheby’s in 2018, the show introduces these artists to collectors, curators, and critics. A jury of top collectors selects the winners, and MvVO ART continues to support artists through an Artsy gallery and social media promotion. We also help brands unlock new business opportunities through innovative art partnerships, using art for customer acquisition, product launches, and employee engagement.I: @mvvoartTo learn more information about the Clio Awards visit www.clios.com For more information about OUTFRONT Media visit www.outfront.com For more information about Maria van Vlodrop visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/maria-van-vlodrop-4010392/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.