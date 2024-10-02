Millions of Californians to receive average $71 credit on October electric bills

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that more than 11.5 million Californian households will automatically see savings on their October electricity bill through the California Climate Credit, funded by the state’s innovative Cap-and-Trade Program.

This credit will average $71 per electric bill customer. Including credits that went out in April, Californians will receive an average of $217 in bill credits during 2024. Since 2014, Californian households have already received an average of $971 in combined automatic April and October climate credits on their utility bills, totaling more than $14 billion statewide.