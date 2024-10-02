Monroe County Man Indicted, Arrested for Sexual Assault

MONROE COUNTY – An investigation by TBI special agents into a sexual assault allegation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Madisonville man.

At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Hatchett, on September 5th, TBI special agents began investigating a complaint of a sexual assault that took place on August 24th. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Brian Hodge had committed sexual battery against an individual at the Monroe County EMS Station in Madisonville.

On October 2nd, the Monroe County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Brian Keith Hodge (DOB 07/20/1984) with one count of Sexual Battery. TBI agents took Hodge into custody today, and transported him to the Monroe County Jail, where he was booked. His bond was set at $10,000.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.