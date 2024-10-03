PB5STAR ANNOUNCED AS THE EXCLUSIVE APPAREL PARTNER OF THE 2025 APP COLLEGIATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PB5star, a leading brand in premium pickleball apparel and footwear, proudly announces its partnership with the Association of Pickleball Players (APP). PB5star will serve as the exclusive apparel partner for the 2025 APP U.S. Collegiate Championships, alongside its preliminary regional qualifiers throughout 2024.

PB5star's high-quality gear will be showcased at each stage of this prestigious series. The road to the 2025 APP U.S. Collegiate Championships begins with regional competitions this fall: the West Regional from September 26-28 in Glendale, Arizona (completed); the Southwest Regional on October 11-12 in Dallas; the Midwest Regional from October 17-19 in St. Louis, Missouri; and the East Regional from December 5-7 at The Fort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The top 32 teams from these qualifiers will secure their spots at the 2025 APP U.S. Collegiate Team Championships on January 3-5, 2025. It is set to be a nationally televised landmark event featuring an $80,000 scholarship prize pool.

The West Regional Qualifier on September 26-28 was a strong start to the championship season. Grand Canyon University’s Club Pickleball Teams came out in first and third place, Utah Tech University in second, and the University of Utah in fourth.

Marisa Farnsworth, Sr. Director of Digital and Marketing at PB5star, attended the West Regional Qualifier and expressed her excitement: “Our mission at PB5star is to inspire confidence and help players perform better than ever before. There’s no better platform to showcase this than the APP U.S. Collegiate Championships. We’re proud to support the young talent and vibrant community we witnessed at the West Qualifier, and can’t wait for the remaining three qualifiers.” ”

PB5star is pledging financial support for team accommodations at the 2025 APP U.S. Collegiate Championships, ensuring that all participants have a memorable and comfortable experience. In addition, every player will receive a special gift from PB5star, reinforcing their commitment to fostering community and camaraderie among athletes.

For more information regarding the 2025 APP U.S. Collegiate Championships, including registration and ticket details for the regional qualifiers, visit theapp.global. To learn more about PB5star and explore our full range of premium pickleball gear, visit PB5star.com.

WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF PB5STAR'S PARTNERSHIP WITH THE APP?

PB5star is the exclusive apparel partner for the 2025 APP U.S. Collegiate Championships and its four regional qualifiers in 2024. This involves providing high-performance gear, prominent event branding, and financial support for team accommodations.

In addition, PB5star is hosting an exciting TikTok contest for college pickleball teams participating in the APP U.S. Collegiate Championships, offering a chance to win a full team kit by creating a creative video featuring PB5star gear. For more information, visit PB5star’s collegiate page. Congrats to the first TikTok Challenge winners from the APP US Collegiate Qualifier West Region — University of Utah Pickleball!

WHAT MAKES PB5STAR'S PICKLEBALL APPAREL UNIQUE?

PB5star’s apparel combines style with functionality, using premium materials to create clothing that not only looks great but also supports peak athletic performance. PB5star’s gear is designed to help players feel confident and comfortable on the court.

ABOUT PB5STAR:

PB5star is a premier pickleball apparel company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven clothing for pickleball enthusiasts. PB5star will be launching footwear in late 2024. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever. By combining innovative design with premium materials, we create apparel that stands out on and off the court. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, PB5star offers gear that boosts your confidence and enhances your playing experience.

