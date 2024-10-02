Pushing Into a New Age for Digital Advertising - Alkimi Secures Top Exec in NED Role

Robert Bradley jumps on board the future of advertising

LONDON, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK-based Alkimi, the world's first decentralised ad exchange, is excited to announce the appointment of Robert Bradley as Non-Executive Director. Robert brings over 20 years of experience in the media industry, working for the biggest media brands, and leading digital innovation, commercial strategy, and ad tech operations, driving significant revenue growth across global markets.



As an advisor at Alkimi, Robert will leverage his extensive background in digital ecosystems, ad technology, and international commercial strategy to help scale Alkimi's platform, bringing innovative solutions to the forefront of the advertising industry.

"Robert's unparalleled expertise in the media sector, particularly in digital strategy and revenue growth, aligns perfectly with Alkimi's vision of disrupting traditional advertising. At our core, we truly believe in addressing transparency at an industry level, reducing fees whilst gaining efficiency and working our way towards net zero emissions. Robert is the perfect fit to help move mountains with us and we are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to scale and innovate," said Ben Putley, CEO & Co-Founder of Alkimi.

Bradley's career has spanned key leadership roles at News Corp, IDG, CNN International Commercial (CNNIC). His current role as the Senior VP at CNNIC / Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. where he spearheads commercial digital transformation and revenue growth across key digital assets. Alongside managing strategic partnerships across APAC, LATAM, and EMEA regions, he also has experience in managing multi-platform brand partnerships and ad sales, positioning him uniquely to guide Alkimi in its next phase of growth.

Having followed the highly motivated nimble team for several years, Bradley has been impressed by the meteoric rise, taking note of Alkimi's transparency and low fees.

"Alkimi is at the cutting edge of the advertising industry, and I'm excited to be part of a team that's revolutionizing how brands connect with audiences in a way that’s transparent, efficient and in a way media owners can benefit. I look forward to contributing to the company's strategic direction and helping it achieve its ambitious goals," said Robert Bradley, Non-Executive Director at Alkimi.

Bradley's breadth of experience in AdTech and programmatic advertising gives him unique insights, built from years of practical, hands-on senior roles within the ecosystem. Alkimi is not only a natural fit for Bradley, but the company will also benefit from his wealth of knowledge and leadership as it continues to expand its offerings, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in decentralised ad technology. Bradley will be making his first live panel appearance with Alkimi at Zebu Live in October.

About Alkimi

Alkimi is a decentralised replacement to the inefficient legacy programmatic ad exchanges with the mission to restore the value exchange between advertisers, publishers and users. Alkimi is a custom layer 2 scaling solution on the Ethereum network, specifically for advertising — which allows us to provide the fastest, infinitely scalable solution with 0% fraud, low transaction fees and complete end-to-end transparency.

About Robert Bradley

Rob joins Alkimi, as a NED, to share his vast background of leading processes related to the digital ecosystem for Web2 companies, such as CNN and Warner Bros Discovery. He is eager to sustain innovation and monetisation of new products, leading ad tech, commercial strategy, TV and digital operations.

He has two decades of professional experience, including 6+ years as Senior Vice President at Warner Bros Discovery where he oversees Warner One’s commercial Strategy and Revenue. Prior to his current role Rob led commercial partnerships for CNNIC across the UK, US, and Nordics alongside overseeing international digital monetisation, ad operations and innovation. Rob’s illustrious career also includes stints at News Corp, OPW and IDG where he was the Head of Programmatic.

Contact

Associate Director of Marketing

Milly

Alkimi

milly@alkimi.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.