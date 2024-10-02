Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) Unveils Groundbreaking AGI55 Platform at Global Gaming Expo - introducing over 3,000 new feature enhancements!

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), the global leader in real-time operational intelligence for the gaming industry, is proud to announce the launch of AGI55, the latest evolution of its groundbreaking QCI Enterprise Platform. Set to debut at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, AGI55 harnesses the power of advanced artificial generative intelligence (AGI) to redefine player development, marketing, and gaming operations.



Building on the success of AGI54 that was introduced earlier this year, AGI55 represents a monumental leap forward. Offering an even more robust comprehensive set of tools, the industry-leading platform’s flexibility, scalability, and adaptability are elevated to new levels in AGI55. The initial installations of AGI55 will be completed prior to G2E, with full deployment across the first adopters by the end of October.

Incorporating powerful AGI capabilities and innovation across all functionalities of the platform, AGI55 brings together a powerful arsenal of tools, including QCI Dispatch, QCI Slots, QCI Marketing, QCI Host, and QCI Player, making it the most comprehensive operational tooling platform for industry operators. According to Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of QCI, “The innovations in AGI55 are even more extensive than our last release, with over 3,000 new feature enhancements including many patented innovations. We’ve introduced significant advancements, including the QCI Go platform, which offers the QCI Dispatch mobile interface for slot attendant management, jackpot handling, machine alerts, and seamless support for high-value guests on the casino floor.”

The QCI Go platform, a key innovation of AGI55, provides casinos with real-time operational insights to improve guest engagement and efficiency and has been expanded to offer full event management capabilities. “QCI Go is leveraging data to make your 360 degree real-time operations smarter. From guest interactions to live events on the gaming floor, we’re providing a toolset that enables operators to make real-time, data-driven decisions,” Cardno added.

Another highlight of AGI55 is the complete overhaul of the QCI Marketing suite. The platform now features dynamic metrics built directly from core data, addressing the diverse marketing needs of over 250 resorts worldwide—a significant increase from last year’s 150 resorts. “Our growth has been phenomenal, and with that comes a wide range of unique customer requirements. To accommodate those needs, we’ve reengineered our marketing stack to include dynamic metrics that allow for more adaptable, layered marketing strategies,” said Cardno.

To further enhance marketing capabilities, AGI55 integrates with Maropost, offering omnichannel communication tools that streamline personalized marketing efforts. “From end-to-end marketing to one-on-one communications, AGI55 ensures a seamless feedback loop directly into the database,” Cardno explained. “Our new host predictive model is particularly exciting. It helps solve the challenge of identifying the best communication channels for different customer segments, optimizing host interactions for greater effectiveness.”

AGI55 extends beyond gaming, offering expanded support for retail and food & beverage operations. With its advanced integration capabilities, the platform now connects operational data across departments, helping resorts optimize everything from restaurant management to guest services. “We’re doing significant work in the retail space, with hundreds of restaurants now utilizing our platform. This has allowed us to enhance capabilities for food and beverage operations, offering resorts a more complete view of how their various departments interact and influence the gaming floor.”

“AGI55 represents the next evolution in hospitality intelligence, powered by industry-leading AI that enables our customers to unlock their data like never before,” stated David Jacques Farahi, Executive Chairman of Quick Custom Intelligence. “As the global leader in gaming operational intelligence, QCI is at the forefront of innovation, providing tools that not only drive operational efficiency but also significantly enhance profitability. From optimizing labor to refining marketing reinvestment, AGI55’s AI-driven capabilities empower our users to achieve measurable gains across every aspect of their business.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: “We are thrilled to unveil AGI55 at the Global Gaming Expo. This platform is a major milestone for QCI and will greatly enhance our customers’ ability to improve both their guest experiences and overall business performance. AGI55 delivers the tools our partners need to make informed, real-time decisions that will drive significant operational improvements. We’re confident that AGI55 will set a new standard for the gaming industry, and we look forward to showing its transformative power at G2E.”

On the gaming analytics front, AGI55 introduces the cutting-edge Desktop module within its QCI Slots Heatmap view, which represents the next generation of casino floor analysis. “This tool provides operators with a deep understanding of gaming floor dynamics, including merchandising and optimization decisions, all without relying on customer-specific data,” said Dr. Thomas. “With AGI55, we’ve added substantial back-end infrastructure to ensure the platform’s reliability and scalability.”

The AGI55 platform will be showcased live at G2E, where casino operators from around the world can experience its transformative capabilities firsthand. Attendees can see how the platform, inspired by the foundational research in "The Math That Gaming Made" by Andrew Cardno and Dr. Ralph Thomas, turns decades of insights into actionable, real-time solutions for casinos. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit QCI at booth #2440 at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 175 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which monitors more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of eleven books and over 100 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the field of artificial intelligence and data plumbing, with over two decades of experience leading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams. His expertise has made significant contributions to data tooling, including groundbreaking innovations like the deep zoom image format, now a cornerstone in many mapping tools. Andrew’s leadership has earned him two Smithsonian Laureates and garnered 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Co-founding Quick Custom Intelligence with Dr. Ralph Thomas, Andrew holds over 150 patent applications and has made a profound impact across various industries, from telecommunications and retail to the medical sector. He is also a prolific author, contributing to over 100 industry publications and co-authoring eleven influential books with Dr. Thomas. Andrew advocates for community and diversity and has made a significant impact on over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, reflecting his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

ABOUT David Jacques Farahi

David Jacques Farahi has served as the Executive Chairman of Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) since 2022, bringing two decades of leadership experience in the gaming and hospitality industries. Previously, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Monarch Casino & Resort from 2012 to 2021 and has been an Independent Director at PlayAGS since 2022. Recognized for his strategic insight and expertise in data-driven operations, Farahi has played a key role in driving QCI’s global growth and innovation. He also holds senior roles with Kindbridge Behavioral Health, Bites Learning Ltd, and the ICI Fund, and shares his industry knowledge as an Adjunct Professor of Gaming at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.