Governor Laura Kelly Declares October as Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Awareness Month

Governor Laura Kelly proclaims the month of October as Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Awareness Month. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is committed to reducing childhood lead poisoning in the state due to its irreversible and life-long health effects.

“Children under the age of six years old are at a greater risk for lead poisoning.” KDHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dereck Totten said. “This is because they are growing rapidly and tend to put items and their hands in their mouths, play in dirt and explore their environments through touch and taste. These developmentally normal behaviors in young children place them at high risk of lead poisoning if they live in an older home with peeling or chipping lead paint, or in homes with bare soil that has been contaminated with lead.”

Exposure to lead has been shown to result in learning and behavior problems even at low levels. Most children in Kansas are exposed to lead through lead-based paint, contaminated lead dust and older water pipes and plumbing. There are other ways for children to be exposed; however, there are also many things you can do to protect your family from lead exposure.

“In Kansas, 11.7 percent of children less than six years old were tested for lead poisoning from 2019 to 2023,” Dr. Farah Ahmed, KDHE’s State Epidemiologist and Environmental Health Officer said. “If you suspect that your child may have been exposed to lead, talk to your child’s healthcare provider about having your child tested for lead in their blood.”

There is no safe blood lead level in children and the only way to know if a child has been exposed is to get a blood test. For more information and resources to support KDHE’s work on childhood lead poisoning and prevention, visit kdhe.ks.gov/LeadFreeKids.

###