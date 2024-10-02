The Southeastern Conference, in partnership with Knight Eady, awarded the 2028 Division I Men's Basketball First and Second Rounds from the NCAA in 2027/2028 bid cycle

Birmingham, Ala., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced today that the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the city of Birmingham have been selected to host the 2028 Division I Men's Basketball First and Second Rounds. This championship will take place at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Together with Knight Eady, the SEC submitted a competitive bid that showcased the experience the SEC and Knight Eady have hosting championships alongside partners at the BJCC and the City of Birmingham.

“The Southeastern Conference will be proud to host the 2028 Division I Men's Basketball First and Second Rounds and bring the best in men’s basketball to the City of Birmingham,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We look forward to collaborating with the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex and Knight Eady to provide student-athletes and fans with a memorable championship experience.”

The dates of the awarded championship are as follows:

March 16-19, 2028

“It’s an honor to be awarded these bids alongside the SEC,” said Michael Eady, President of Knight Eady. “We saw sell out crowds when we hosted the 2023 NCAA Men’s March Madness First and Second Rounds and expect to see that in 2025 when we host the NCAA Women’s March Madness Regional. From now until 2028, we’re all working to continue the momentum from the 2023 and 2025 NCAA championships in Birmingham.”

The SEC and Knight Eady previously hosted the 2023 NCAA Men’s March Madness First and Second Rounds and will host the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional in Legacy Arena March 28 - March 31, 2025.

“Birmingham is excited to welcome back ​​Division I Men's Basketball First and Second Rounds,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. “We’re proud to show off our city and facilities to visiting student-athletes, teams and fans in the upcoming years. The SEC and Knight Eady have been instrumental in bringing NCAA Championships back to Birmingham. Consistency in hosting these championships means a lot to our city and the community of college basketball fans in Birmingham. We’re excited to continue the momentum and host the 2025 NCAA Women’s March Madness Regional, as we build towards welcoming the Men’s First and Second Rounds back in 2028.”

About Knight Eady:

Founded in 2013, Knight Eady is a full-service event management and creative agency driven by a belief in sport. Specializing in event planning and execution, marketing strategy, and creative production and design, Knight Eady has a proven track record of delivering exceptional experiences and innovative solutions tailored to meet client needs. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Knight Eady serves a diverse range of clients, from the SEC, NCAA, and USGA to Hibbett | City Gear and The Net Return, to enhance brand visibility and engagement across various platforms and create authentic connections between corporate brands and sport fans.

About the Southeastern Conference:

A pioneer in the integration of higher education and athletic competition, the Southeastern Conference is a leader for intercollegiate athletics in the 21st century. Since its formation in 1933, the SEC has achieved stature and stability by designating governing/voting power to the presidents of the member institutions. These university leaders determine the policies of the conference and through the years this involvement has been the principal source of strength in the evolution of the SEC. Throughout its history, the SEC has provided leadership on the vital issues facing intercollegiate competition. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt have been in the SEC since its formation in 1933. The league has expanded three times, adding Arkansas and South Carolina in 1991, Missouri and Texas A&M in 2012, and Oklahoma and Texas 2024.

About The City of Birmingham:

The City of Birmingham is the urban center of the Greater Birmingham Region, which is the most populous region and economic center of Alabama. Known as the Magic City, Birmingham is a vibrant place of outstanding communities. Birmingham is home to world-class medical research, a celebrated food and arts scene, and the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. We are a community dedicated to fostering growth through a progressive business climate and a devotion to social justice. Learn more at www.birminghamal.gov or sign up for non-emergency notifications by texting BHAMREADY to 888-777.

