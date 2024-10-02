Mountain Lion, Bobcat Trophy Hunting, Fur Trapping Season Begins in Colorado

Mountain Lion Kitten, Credit National Park Service

Mountain Lion Trophy Hunting Industry Offers Public Information

GRAND LAKE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- November is when trophy hunting for mountain lions starts in Colorado. In December, fur trapping of bobcats begins.In Colorado, about 1,000 mountain lions and bobcats, are trophy hunted or fur trapped every year, according to state data, as a recreational opportunity per state statute. Fur trapping is driven by fur market prices.See: https://cpw.state.co.us/hunting/mountain-lion/statistics Trophy hunters may keep the heads and hides of mountain lions, or bobcats, while fur trappers may sell bobcats pelts at auction for personal profit.Safari Club International hosts trophy hunting record books as does Boone & Crockett Club, which posts 192 trophy entries for Colorado.This season includes: Winter Cougar Hunt '24-25 / Colorado, United States - BookYourHunt.com: This hunt is conducted with trucks, snowmobiles, and other off highway vehicles. We start our days very early driving roads looking for mountain lion tracks. Once we have a track located, we release hounds and catch your cat. Using GPS technology we track the hounds and precisely locate where they treed your trophy. We then determine the easiest route to take you into your trophy. Cost: $8,500. Colorado Western Slopes Mountain Lion Trophy Hunt : These lion hunts take place in Western Colorado in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in some of the best lion country in the state. These hunts will be conducted out of 4×4 vehicles along with ATV’s, and Snowmobiles. Dogs are truck to tree type dogs. Dogs can catch lion or bobcat. Cost: $7,000.Testimonials from mountain lion trophy hunters can be read on public advertising websites for trophy hunting of mountain lions:“This was defiantly (sic) an experience of a lifetime … getting me a trophy Tom .”According to the World Atlas. “[I]n North America, trophy hunting focuses on the mountain lion, called the puma, panther or cougar.See: https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/what-is-trophy-hunting.html?emci=586f88b9-467f-ef11-8474-6045bda8aae9&emdi=362c4d39-697f-ef11-8474-6045bda8aae9&ceid=11252206 “According to the hunters, the trophy refers to the part of the animal such as the head, skin as proof of their hunting victories. Trophy hunting may take various forms including ranch hunting, African trophy hunting, and North American trophy hunting,” according to the World Atlas.See: https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/what-is-trophy-hunting.html?emci=586f88b9-467f-ef11-8474-6045bda8aae9&emdi=362c4d39-697f-ef11-8474-6045bda8aae9&ceid=11252206 In Western states where trophy hunting is allowed, including Colorado, programs do forbid hunters from leaving behind a carcass, but trophy hunters are fully permitted to pack out the full measure of the animal minus the internal organs, cut off the head, and send the head and hide to a taxidermist to prepare a trophy mount for primary purpose of personal pleasure, as that is legal.There are no trophy hunting programs for mountain lions in the Eastern United States, where trophy hunting has extirpated their populations.Colorado Parks and Wildlife uses the term “trophy” in its video the show trophy hunters how to preserve the skin or hide of a mountain lion or, if they are taking an excursion to Africa, a leopard for preparation by a taxidermist.see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8SFCu5LR_I

