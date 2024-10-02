Micah Raskin, Manager of Rock Sensation The Raskins, Announces Release of Band's Highly-Anticipated 'Alphabet City'

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micah Raskin, Band Manager of The Raskins, along with Roger Raskin and Logan Raskin, are super excited to announce the release of The Raskins' 2nd full-length album “Alphabet City.”Micah Raskin says this album will feature 14 new tracks from The Raskins, reflecting on the band's history while growing up and cultivating their sound on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Raskin articulates this album will take fans and friends through the band’s incredible journey, through the trials and tribulations on the city streets of Manhattan.Raskin also says the music and the feel of this record will give our fans a real taste of our influences, ranging from artists such as The New York Dolls, Blondie, The Ramones, Velvet Underground, and even pop-folk sensation Simon and Garfunkel, just to name a few. Raskin and the team have planned a schedule every three weeks to release a new single and video from the album.After these releases, manager Micah Raskin has the band gearing up for a worldwide promotional tour, starting in North America, Europe, and Asia. The tour will consist of live concerts, radio and TV appearances, and plenty of fan interaction, with meet-and-greets and photographs with the band.The band looks forward to seeing friends and fans on the road again soon.For all the latest updates, or to purchase the new album “Alphabet City” and all The Raskins Merchandise, head over to The Raskins official website: www.theraskins.com Micah Raskin is the Manager and Producer of The Raskins, President of Miral Records, and President of List Service Direct Inc. and Eres Software. He is also a singer-songwriter and rock-and-roll frontman for the bands No Drama and Back Seat Betty.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.