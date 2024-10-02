New Haven Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B5004171

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: March – September 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bristol, Vermont

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

ACCUSED: Michael Kenyon

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, Vermont

VICTIM: Caitlynn Pecor

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/10/2024, the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding a possible home improvement fraud. Michael Kenyon was hired through Valley Pool and Spa Service LLC to provide pool servicing. Kenyon received a deposit for the project, however never completed the work. Attempts were made by the victim over several months to contact Kenyon to have the project completed or the deposit returned. Ultimately, Kenyon failed to follow a contract between him and the victim, failing to complete the project in which he received funds for or return the funds.

Kenyon was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on December 30, 2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Home Improvement Fraud.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







