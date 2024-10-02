TWO FRANDZEL ATTORNEYS NAMED LEADING LITIGATORS IN AMERICA

Hal Goldflam Brett McClure

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Shareholders Hal Goldflam and Brett McClure have been recognized by Lawdragon in its “2025’s 500 Leading Litigators in America.” The publication received a record number of submissions and based their selections on original journalistic research and an extensive vetting process.“These lawyers win hundreds of millions, billions even,” states the publisher. “They win rights, or lose them. They win freedom, or lose it for someone. They have the abilities to change businesses and entire industries. It’s an audacious thing a trial lawyer does: to tell a judge, jury or other arbiter, ‘Hear me. Believe me. Rule for my client.’ Bravo to everyone here, and every litigator out there working on their craft and a cause.”Mr. Goldflam’s practice focuses on business and commercial litigation at the trial and appellate levels. As an experienced litigator, trial and appellate attorney, he regularly represents banks and other financial institutions, including equipment lessors, in the area of commercial and general business litigation, creditor’s rights, secured transactions, banking law, real estate, fraud, and in the defense of lender liability claims. Mr. Goldflam has represented court-appointed receivers in many large-scale fraud cases brought by the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission. He also has extensive experience handling environmental litigation and compliance matters, public and private construction contracts disputes, real property disputes, and tort-related matters.Mr. McClure’s practice focuses on resolving the business disputes of his clients, from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups and high net worth individuals. He has served as lead or co-lead trial counsel representing plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal courts, as well as arbitration, across the nation. Mr. McClure has been recognized for his litigation and trial work by The Legal 500, was recently named a Litigation and Trial Lawyer “Leader of Influence” by the Los Angeles Business Journal. This is second consecutive year being honored in Lawdragon’s “500 Leading Litigators in America.”

