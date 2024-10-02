World’s Best Riders Set to Thrill at FIM World Supercross Championship 2024 in Vancouver

WSX announces star-studded rider lineup and more ahead of October 26 event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly 20 years, the sport of Supercross returns to Vancouver with the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). The WSX Canadian GP is kicking off the adrenaline-fueled 2024 season at BC Place on October 26, 2024.



Fans will witness some of the world’s top Supercross riders go head-to-head in a thrilling battle for global supremacy. The opening round promises intense competition, featuring elite athletes from multiple countries, including returning champions and breakout stars.

In addition to globally recognized stars such as Ken Roczen, two-time WSX Champion, and Eli Tomac, one of the most decorated riders in Supercross, WSX is steadily announcing the full rider lineup – including riders with strong Canadian ties. Dean Wilson, who is originally from Glasgow, Scotland, moved to Canada at the age of nine and is returning to WSX with Fire Power Honda after scoring two overall WSX podium finishes last season. These talented athletes bring both international and Canadian experience as they prepare to showcase their skills on the world stage. With the energy and support of the local crowd behind them, these riders are ready to leave their mark in an unforgettable display of Supercross excellence.

“Canada holds a special place in my heart. My family moved there when I was young, and I raced there until I was 14 before we relocated to California. I have great memories from that time, so I’m really excited to race Round 1 of the World Supercross Championship there,” said Dean Wilson. “Right now, I feel we’re in a great position—my speed is solid, and the Honda is clearly performing well around the world. This is my third year on the bike and with the team, so we’re bringing that momentum into Round 1. The goal is to be on the podium every weekend.”

Additional riders to watch out for include Colt Nichols, the 2021 AMA Supercross 250cc East champion who is now racing for Pipes Motorsports Group (PMG), and Vince Friese, who is returning for his third season after forging his reputation as a true powerhouse rider. Confirmed to be racing with MotoConcepts Racing in 2024, Vince Friese was in World Championship contention in the 2023 season and finished fourth in points with two overall podiums.

Two-time FIM World Supercross vice champion Joey Savatgy is another rider to watch out for. After coming close to clinching the World Championship title in 2022 and 2023, Joey Savatgy is joining forces with Fire Power Honda to take the fight to reigning two-time champion, Ken Roczen.

Riders will navigate the challenging track at BC Place, showcasing skill, speed and endurance as they vie for the championship lead. With the stakes higher than ever before, the WSX Canadian GP is set to deliver unforgettable moments, making it a must-see event for motorsports fans.

“Vancouver will be the perfect opportunity to truly connect with our North American fans and showcase the incredible energy of Supercross on a global stage,” said Tom Burwell, CEO of WSX. “We’re excited to bring Supercross to Vancouver with the WSX Canadian GP, especially as the first stop of the 2024 season. This event will give fans a truly immersive experience – up close with the track, the riders and the raw excitement of Supercross. It’s not just about the race; it’s about the fusing of world-class motorsports action and incredible entertainment right here in Canada in a way the fans won’t forget.”

Fans of Supercross will also have the chance to get up close to riders like never before in an exclusive Fan Zone, including an exclusive autograph session before the on-track racing begins.

With thrilling competition, live music, jaw-dropping pyrotechnics and breathtaking stunts, fans can be sure that this event is a must see. Tickets on sale now at https://wsxchampionship.com/.

Media are requested to register for accreditation before Wednesday, October 16. Media can register for accreditation here.

ABOUT FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is an international Championship led by SX Global in Australia. The World Supercross Championship was primarily based in the USA before the world governing body for motorcycle sport, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), awarded SX Global the exclusive organizational and commercial rights to stage and promote the World Supercross Championship from 2022 onwards.

ABOUT DESTINATION VANCOUVER

Destination Vancouver is the non-profit, member-based destination management organization for the spectacular city of Vancouver, BC. Our purpose is to transform our communities and our visitors through the power of travel and to be thoughtful leaders, advocates and ambassadors for our city. We work with our 800+ members and our many partners in Vancouver's visitor economy to develop compelling experiences and offerings for our visitors and to promote Vancouver in key Canadian, US, and international markets. The responsibility to build a sustainable and resilient visitor economy is the foundation of everything we do. Visit us at destinationvancouver.com

