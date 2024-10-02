US Rheumatologists Identify BAFF-R Inhibitors as the Most Promising Treatment Approach for Sjögren’s Disease, According to Spherix Global Insights

Despite keen interest in BAFF-R inhibition, rheumatologists favor BMS’ Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) as the leading therapy in development for Sjögren’s.

EXTON, PA, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sjögren’s disease is a systemic autoimmune rheumatic condition that can profoundly affect a patient's overall functioning. Common symptoms include significant dryness, particularly in the eyes and mouth, along with severe fatigue, chronic joint pain, neuropathy, and swelling. In more advanced cases, it can lead to complications involving major organs or even lymphoma. Sjögren’s is one of the more frequently treated conditions by rheumatologists, following rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and psoriatic arthritis. The absence of FDA-approved therapies, along with the diverse range of symptoms and multiple co-morbidities, underscores the substantial unmet need for novel, targeted treatments.

In August 2024, Spherix Global Insights gathered insights from 103 US rheumatologists as part of their Market Dynamix™ service to capture prescriber perspectives on the evolving treatment landscape for Sjögren’s disease, including detailed reactions to emerging pipeline therapies. Participating rheumatologists estimate that approximately one-third of their Sjögren’s patients would be candidates for biologic therapy, noting patients that are uncontrolled on traditional disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), those with organ involvement and severe disease are the most likely candidates for advanced systemic treatments.

Rheumatologists see the greatest potential in anti-B-cell activating factor (BAFF-R) inhibitors, such as Novartis’ ianalumab, for managing Sjögren’s disease. Other promising MOAs attracting attention include anti-CD40 monoclonal antibodies like Novartis’ iscalimab and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ abiprubart, as well as fusion proteins targeting CD40L on T cells, which block interactions with CD40-expressing B cells (Amgen/Horizon’s dazodalibep). Additional approaches generating interest are TYK2 inhibitors (BMS’ Sotyktu/deucravacitinib), dual anti-IL-17 and anti-BAFF antagonists (Zura Bio’s tibulizumab), oral interferon-alphas (Ainos’ Veldona), and FcRn antibodies (Johnson & Johnson’s nipocalimab and Argenx’s Vyvgart/efgartigimod).

While multiple therapies show potential, Sotyktu stands out as the top choice among pipeline treatments. Rheumatologists’ familiarity with the drug’s success in psoriasis has strengthened their confidence in prescribing, with its oral administration and potential efficacy across multiple indications also being particularly appealing. Most view Sotyktu as a significant advancement and express a strong likelihood of prescribing it within six months of a potential launch.

Novartis’ ianalumab is the second-most preferred therapy, with rheumatologists seeing B-cell targeted therapies as well-suited for Sjögren’s. Many expect it to deliver superior efficacy compared to existing treatments. Notably, half of rheumatologists now consider ianalumab a major advancement, a significant increase since 2021, and most plan to prescribe it within six months of availability.

As the treatment landscape for Sjögren’s disease continues to evolve, Spherix is closely monitoring these pipeline therapies for their potential to address the substantial unmet needs in this condition. With new advancements on the horizon, the introduction of targeted therapies could mark a significant step forward in improving outcomes for Sjögren’s patients.

