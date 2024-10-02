A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Toward Brain-Based Prediction of Recovery: How Neuroimaging Can Help Combat the Substance-Use Epidemic” on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET. The presenter, Sarah W. Yip, Ph.D., MSc, is an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine and the Director of the Yale Imaging and Psychopharmacology (YIP) Lab. Her lab uses neuropsychiatric research methods to identify biological mechanisms of mood disorders, addictions, and their treatments. The webinar host, Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., is the President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and host of the public television series Healthy Minds. Register today to learn more about how neuroimaging can help combat substance use.

Translation of research findings to the clinic remains a primary challenge of modern psychiatry. One way is via machine-learning approaches. When combined with network neuroscience, machine learning further allows for assessment of systems-level brain processes in an unbiased manner. This talk will present recent work demonstrating the utility of this approach to identify specific brain networks that predict individual differences in complex addiction outcomes, including opioid and cocaine use-risk in adults and alcohol use-risk in youth. Recommendations for future work using machine learning models in psychiatry, and within the specific context of the current addiction epidemic, will be discussed.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $461 million to fund more than 5,600 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

