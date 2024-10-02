Upgaming's In depth interview about Brazil iGaming Regulation

Upgaming's Sopho Kordzaia discusses Brazil's new iGaming regulations, covering market challenges, compliance, and opportunities for operators.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprise iGaming solutions provider Upgaming has just released an insightful interview with Sopho Kordzaia, Upgaming’s Head of B2B Partnerships, shedding light on Brazil’s newly implemented iGaming regulations. In this exclusive interview, Sopho discusses the impact of Brazil iGaming regulations and how they shape the future for operators looking to enter the Brazilian market.The conversation covers a variety of important topics, including how the new laws promote safe and responsible gaming, the specific requirements operators must meet, and the financial obligations involved, such as the license fee and taxes. Kordzaia also shares her thoughts on potential challenges, like the high costs of entering the market and the risk of underground gaming.The article further delves into the history of iGaming in Brazil, explaining the long-standing ban that existed since the 1940s and the black market that developed in response. She outlines the reasons behind the introduction of the new law, highlighting the government’s desire to regulate igaming, increase tax revenue, and curb illegal activities. The interviewee also touches on why it took so long for this change to arrive, noting the complexity of the issue and the significant pressure from local users.The interview explores the significant changes operators will face, from the hefty license fees to the strict payment regulations. Sopho points out that only authorized banks and payment methods will be accepted, and operators will have to implement responsible gaming measures. These changes mean that entering the market will require thorough preparation, but it also opens the door to operate in a regulated, transparent environment.Operators interested in Brazil will find valuable insights on how to navigate these challenges, with clear steps to ensure compliance with the new rules. The interview also touches on potential market risks, such as the continued existence of the underground market, and highlights how the government is tackling fraud and money laundering through its regulations. This is an essential read for operators looking to legally enter Brazil’s fast-growing iGaming sector and take advantage of the new opportunities while staying compliant with the law. You can read the full interview and in depth article about Brazil Gambling Regulation About UpgamingUpgaming is an enterprise iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including ultra-fast Sportsbook with scalable infrastructure, E-sports, live casino, casino and popular mini-games unified in an innovative, multifunctional, and customizable iGaming platform. We offer a mixture of iGaming software and products designed specifically to increase your customer's loyalty and engagement. Committed to supplying our clients with the most convenient and user-friendly interface, we enrich our platform with modern AI technologies, API protocols, and data management tools.

